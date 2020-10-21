The blows just keep coming.
In a press release Wednesday, the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North announced that Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 in Mankato has been postponed. A modified 2021 celebration will still take place, with details coming at a later date.
Mankato will now host the event in 2022.
After months of planning and exploring contingencies for a reduced event, this was determined to be the best course of action, as the local organizing committee wants to deliver the full Hockey Day experience to southern Minnesota.
In past years, committee co-chair David Wittenberg said the event has drawn between 12,000-15,000 people. The committee's goal was to get more than 15,000, but coming close to that wasn't realistic amid a pandemic.
"If you think about what the outcome of hosting Hockey Day Minnesota is, it's really to grow the game," Wittenberg said. "You want this event to be what it's been historically. ... The only way to do that effectively is to postpone."
While local support for the event has remained strong throughout the pandemic, fundraising has been harder with businesses struggling.
Wittenberg said the event's major expense will be hiring a crew to construct and maintain the outdoor sheet of ice that will be at Blakeslee Stadium. The committee also hopes to have a hockey village around Blakeslee, much like the ones that have been popular in St. Cloud and Bemidji in recent years. The village will include a stage for live music, food and games.
"You really have to start reflecting on how you can make sure this is successful," Wittenberg said. "The only way you can do that is to have the fan support and sponsorships. ... We didn't think it was fair to go out to the business community and ask for dollars."
From a hockey standpoint, Wittenberg still hopes a plethora of local hockey teams will be involved.
Both the Minnesota State men's and women's teams were going to play, and that will be the plan next year, as well. The women's team played on Hockey Day two years ago in Bemidji, an experience coach John Harrington said was special.
"You can't not be having fun and you can't not be enjoying it when you're playing outside and you're playing on Hockey Day," he said. "For a lot of hockey players looking back, it's probably as much fun playing a game as they've ever had in their careers."
Added men's coach Mike Hastings: "When you talk about the State of Hockey, to be able to host something like that ... it's very special."
The high school slate was expected to feature two boys games and two girls games. The plan was to have both Mankato West and Mankato East/Loyola teams play each other, along with two other games that would feature premier high school teams from around the state.
This is usually the highlight of the event, as local high school players are suddenly playing on TV in front of thousands of fans.
"The excitement is still there, and it's going to continue to be there," East/Loyola boys hockey coach Adam Fries said. "It's a pretty cool event, but that excitement will be more next year."
Wittenberg said he still hopes to have all of those local teams playing in 2022.
"It's nice to see that we're still going to be able to host it and show everyone what kind of a hockey town Mankato is," West girls hockey coach Shaun Reddy said. "Definitely not ideal that we have to wait another year to do it, but that's just kind of the way 2020 has been for everything."
