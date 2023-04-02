MANKATO — Todd Knott, the Minnesota State men's hockey team's associate head coach, has turned down an offer to be MSU's next head coach.
Minnesota State Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman made the announcement through a press release Sunday evening.
Buisman told The Free Press that MSU offered Knott the job soon after Mike Hastings resigned as the head coach on Thursday. Hastings took the same job at Wisconsin.
Knott didn't immediately respond to a text message asking for comment Sunday night.
According to Buisman, there was a plan in place for the last 14 months for Knott to become MSU's next head coach if Hastings left the school for a different opportunity.
"We had had extended conversations with Todd, anticipating that Hastings leaving was a possibility, and we wanted to be prepared. When he got involved with Augustana (for a head coaching job in 2022), we had extensive conversations then about a succession plan that would see him become head coach of Maverick hockey," Buisman said. "We had revisited that conversation a number of times, including recently.
"When that time came around and Mike announced that he was leaving for Wisconsin, we started to put the plan in motion. Todd asked to kind of pump the breaks and said that he needed to think more carefully about what his opportunities were. We gave him that opportunity."
Buisman said negotiations went well. The two sides met Thursday night just hours after Hastings accepted the Wisconsin job, and then had followup meetings Friday, where the release said Buisman and MSU President Edward Inch formally offered him the job. Buisman said he again met with Knott Saturday afternoon at MSU's offices, where Knott informed him he would be declining the position.
"I can't speak for Todd, but there were no sticking points (in the negotiations). It wasn't about money," Buisman said. "This was about what he felt was best for him professionally and what was best for his family."
Knott said in the press release: “This has been an extremely difficult decision that I put a tremendous amount of thought into. President Inch and Kevin Buisman shared their vision for the future of Maverick Hockey and it was exciting to see. In the end, I had to do what I felt was best for myself and my family. We love this community, the fans, and Maverick hockey, and as difficult as it is to say goodbye, it’s time to start another chapter.”
Buisman said there can't be official word on Knott's next move at this time, but all signs point to him joining Hastings' staff at Wisconsin.
Buisman made it clear that there is no ill will between any of the parties involved.
Buisman, Hastings and Knott are very close. Buisman said there was even a meeting between the three of them Thursday night after Hastings had taken the Wisconsin job, where they went through pros and cons of what would be best for Knott.
"At one point, it was myself, coach Hastings and Todd all talking about both opportunities," Buisman said. "I wanted to just reassure them, a couple of challenging days and some decisions made — we're not in the business to begrudge people professional opportunities.
"Mike and Todd pursued professional opportunities that were in their best interest. We're not here to hold anybody back. ... All the good times that we've had, the championships we've celebrated, all the special moments that we've had ... you can't let professional decisions made over the last three days put all of that in the background."
Like Hastings, Knott, 44, will leave behind an impressive legacy at MSU. He was originally hired by former head coach Troy Jutting in 2009, and Hastings retained him when he took over in 2012. Knott was promoted to associate head coach in 2018, and Hastings has consistently credited him for landing many of the team's most talented players.
In February, Knott was named the recipient of the American Hockey Coaches Association Terry Flanagan Award, which honors an assistant coaches' career body of work.
"Todd was critical to bringing in the level of talent we had in our program," Buisman said. "He's a fantastic human being. I told him Saturday, 'it's not the regret that you've made the decision to go in another direction, it's just the regret that we won't get to continue to work together.'"
With Knott out of the running, the search to fill the head coaching position moves on.
Buisman said his phone and inbox have been flooded with interest and that the school hopes to move quickly.
"There's intense interest. There are people who see the opportunity at Minnesota State ... and feel that it's a program that's resourced to win championships," Buisman said.
