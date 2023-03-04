MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team needed a spark down the stretch.
Coach Mike Hastings leaned on his top line — Christian Fitzgerald-David Silye-Ryan Sandelin — and they delivered it.
“I thought that line started to have some chemistry ... started to become (a group) that gained momentum for us,” Hastings said. “It seemed like we were playing in their half of the rink when they were out there.”
Sandelin scored the game-winning goal with 1:17 remaining in regulation in a 2-1 victory over Lake Superior State in the CCHA quarterfinals Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The contest was played in front of 3,798 fans.
With the victory, MSU advances to the CCHA semifinals. The Mavericks won Game 1 of the best-of-three series 6-1 Friday.
Shots on goal favored MSU 12-2 in the first period, but MSU was unable to get a puck past Lakers’ goalie Seth Eisele, the older brother of MSU freshman forward Adam Eisele.
“I thought we were playing a little bit of safe hockey,” Hastings said of the first period.
Fitzgerald finally got MSU on the board first with a power-play goal at 8:30 of the second, tipping home a perfect pass from Jake Livingstone. Akito Hirose also got an assist on the goal.
Both of MSU’s goals came from the top power-play unit, and the Mavericks are now 7-for-11 with the man-advantage over their last three games.
“The coaching staff is just doing a great job of giving us areas where we can pinpoint and kind of attack,” Sandelin said. “They’re doing a good job of giving us different reads and different looks in between periods.”
Fitzgerald, a freshman, finished the weekend with five points (2-3—5). He now ranks fifth on MSU with 25 points on the season (14-11—25), and has consistently played on the top line and power-play unit in the second half.
“The stage hasn’t been too big for him at all,” Hastings said. “He’s played up and down the lineup, he’s played in the middle, he’s played on the wall, he’s been on our power play. Anything I throw at him, he’s handling and handling well.”
Added Sandelin: “It’s been great to see his growth from the time he got here in the summer to now. He’s working for everything he’s getting.”
The Lakers’ Jack Jeffers quickly tied the game at 10:31 of the second, a score that held until late despite some great chances for both teams.
Silye drew a penalty with 1:52 remaining, which set up the game-winner. Sandelin fired a sharp-angled shot from just inside the left circle that beat Eisele five-hole.
“I really wanted to pass it, and there wasn’t really anything to look at,” Sandelin said. “I thought maybe just chuck one at the net and surprise him a bit. Fortunately, he went down a little late and I got it through him.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 40-18. Keenan Rancier made 17 saves to get his 17th win of the season.
The top-seeded Mavericks (23-12-1) will host sixth-seeded Ferris State in the CCHA semifinals Saturday at the Event Center. The Bulldogs swept third-seeded Bowling Green on the road.
“We have a lot of guys that have played in big games,” Sandelin said. “We’re going to need that experience going forward in the semifinals, and hopefully we can carry that into the finals.”
