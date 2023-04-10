MANKATO — Luke Strand, who spent last season as an assistant coach with Ohio State, has been named the fifth head coach of the Minnesota State men's hockey team, university President Dr. Edward Inch and Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman announced Monday morning.
Strand was introduced at a press conference at Sky One Elven inside the Eide Bailly Tower.
Strand shared his vision for the program and talked about the values he wants to instill as he took questions with Buisman and Inch.
"It's based on trust. Our group will move at the speed of trust — for myself and for them," Strand said. "We'll work our tails off and live in the moment and stay focused on today.
"I don't think there's a better gift for each other than being ready. So physically, mentally, emotionally, we'll be ready together."
Strand, 50, has coached in more than 600 games throughout various stops.
He helped the Buckeyes to a 21-16-3 record in his only season with the program in 2022-23, which included a win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
From 2017-22, Strand was the head coach and president of hockey operations of the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League. He guided Sioux City to a 41-16 season and a Clark Cup title in 2021-22.
Stand was an assistant coach for the Green Bay Gamblers (2003-05), where he coached former Maverick and 12-year NHL veteran Ryan Carter.
He was the head coach at Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 2005-07, prior to a stint as an assistant coach for the American Hockey League's Houston Aeros (2007-09). Strand's first stop as a head coach for Sioux City was from 2009-11, which was followed by a stint with the AHL's Abbotsford Heat (2011-13).
He was also the head coach of the USHL's Madison Capitols (2014-15), and the associate head coach at Wisconsin (2015-16).
"The breath of experiences — he's established a network throughout hockey," Buisman said. "It's really about the relationships. You're working with agents, you're working with advisors, you're selling student athletes on the ability to come here and win a championship. He has everything it will take to attract top talent to the program."
Buisman's search started March 30, when former head coach Mike Hastings took the same position at Wisconsin. Former associate head coach Todd Knott was offered the job the day after Hastings left, but declined the position. Knott was named associate head coach at Wisconsin Monday.
Strand was always high on Buisman's list.
"His name came up — it was one of the first contacts and it was sustained over the entire period," Buisman said. "The more we talked, I started believing 'this is our guy.'"
Buisman said this search was much different than the one that eventually landed Hastings 11 years ago, as time was more of a factor due to the transfer portal.
He reached out to Ohio State, Strand was interested and things progressed from there. Buisman said the deal was completed Saturday, and that Strand signed a five-year contract worth $340,000 annually.
"You really felt you had to keep your foot on the gas. ... At times it was a sprint, at times it was a marathon. There were some twists and turns," Buisman said. "As we started to get near the finish line, Luke continued to be interested."
Added Strand: "It may be fast, it may be furious, but at the same time, I was kind of prepared for (the) opportunity."
Strand talked at length about serving the student-athletes, and 10 players from MSU's 2022-23 roster were present at the press conference.
It's been a turbulent 11 days for the returners with two coaches leaving. Four players — David Silye, Bennett Zmolek, Christian Fitzgerald and Simon Tassy — entered the transfer portal last week.
Strand plans to reach out to all four.
"I'm definitely having a conversation with those players to see where they're at, what this endeavor has done to them," Strand said.
One player who doesn't plan to transfer is alternate captain Sam Morton.
"I'm staying because my family is here still. We might have lost a couple guys, but the core of our family is still here. Our culture is still here," Morton said. "Just because a new coach comes in doesn't mean the whole culture is changing. He's going to become part of our family."
Two of the players in attendance — goaltender Alex Tracy and forward Brenden Olson — played for Strand at Sioux City.
Other MSU players in attendance included Campbell Cichosz, Adam Eisele, Tanner Edwards, Connor Gregga, Will Hillman, Mason Wheeler and Keenan Rancier.
Olson couldn't hold back a smile when talking about what Strand will bring.
"He's the right piece for this puzzle here. For this team," Olson said. "He brings so much to the culture, to the community ... he knows how to build a culture so well. He's such a people person and loves developing and building relationships."
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.