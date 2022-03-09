Mankato East/Loyola goaltender Caelin Brueske said he’s friends with Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis.
They exchanged messages leading up to this week’s state tournament.
They sent a few messages to opposing shooters during play Wednesday at the Class A boys hockey tournament: It’s not going to be easy to score today.
“I really thought coming into (the state tournament) that these were the best goaltenders in Class A,” East/Loyola coach Adam Fries said. “I think you saw that play out.”
A three-goal burst in the second period pushed Mahtomedi past Mankato East/Loyola 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament at Xcel Energy Center. It could have been a much higher-scoring game if not for the goaltenders.
“We were all pretty confident, and I thought this was the best chance (to win) of a team coming here,” said Brueske, who allowed only one goal in three section playoff games. “But (Dardis) is really good. I’m proud of how everyone played today.”
The Cougars had a few good chances early in the first period. Aiden Prochaska hit Andrew Sorbo with a perfect pass at the blue line, but as Sorbo closed in on the goal, his shot went just wide.
Jayton Frederick and Shae Gavin also had good scoring opportunities but couldn’t solve Dardis, who had a 1.94 goals-against average and .942 save percentage.
Mahtomedi got stronger as the period went on, and it took a couple of big saves by Brueske, both fully stretched across the crease, to keep it scoreless at the first intermission.
Mahtomedi scored at 1:10 of the second period, Carter Haycraft picked up the puck behind the net and tried to wraparound. Brueske got part of the shot, but the puck slipped between his pads and trickled into the net.
The Cougars came back with a couple of flurries, including a pair of shots by Parker Anthony from just outside the crease, but the goaltender was able to stop each of them.
At 8:04 of the second period, the East/Loyola defense lost track of Nick Beiersdorf alone in front of the net, and Brueske had little chance to stop the point-blank shot.
“Mahtomedi played really hard, and we had a couple breakdowns that led to goals,” senior Quintin Steindl said. “That’s the way it goes.”
Mahtomedi got another goal with 7.8 seconds to play in the period, converting a 2-on-1 breakaway.
“I think the players really believed we had a chance going into the third period,” Fries said. “Our guys really battled, and I liked their positivity. I thought that first goal gave us a little hope. If you always deal with negatives, nothing good is ever going to happen.”
The Cougars took advantage of a power play to get on the board at 7:18 of the third period. Anthony won a battle in the corner and fed to Prochaska at the top of the circle. The senior captain snapped a low wrist shot that cleanly beat the goaltender to cut the deficit to 3-1.
“It didn’t have to be me, but I’m just glad we got one on the board,” Prochaska said. “I thought we played really hard after that, and if there would have been a fourth period, it might have gone the other way. We just ran out of time.”
However, Mahtomedi got the goal back with 4:23 to play on a rebound.
Mahtomedi had a 31-22 advantage in shots on goal, with Dardis making 21 saves and Brueske stopping 27 shots.
Mahtomedi (17-11-1), the third seed in the tournament, will play Warroad in the tournament semifinals. East/Loyola (17-11-1) plays Monticello in a consolation game at 9 a.m. Thursday at Mariucci Arena.
