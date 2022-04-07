BOSTON — The Minnesota State fourth line just kept getting it done two weeks ago at the NCAA Regional.
After the way both the third and fourth lines played in the national semifinal Thursday, it might be time to ditch the idea of a depth chart with this men’s hockey team.
“It’s what’s made us special so far in the postseason,” MSU goaltender Dryden McKay said. “They’ve created depth that makes us so balanced and so hard to match up with for other teams. It seems like anybody that we put in the lineup is ready to go. We have to have that if you want to win championships.”
The bottom six forwards tallied three goals, as MSU delivered a dominant 5-1 win over Minnesota on Thursday night at TD Garden. With the win, the Mavericks advanced to their first national championship in the program’s Division I era.
It could’ve gone south early.
A bad MSU turnover in the first period allowed Minnesota to take a 1-0 lead at 9:00, and Matthew Knies scored when it led to 2-on-0. Knies and Bryce Brodzinski passed back and forth, setting up an easy tap-in goal.
“I thought we played a good first period even though we were down,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “There wasn’t a lot of panic on the bench or in the locker room. As they have this entire season, they stuck with it.”
The Mavericks got right back to their game after the goal, generating a lot of puck possession late in the first period.
It turned into goals in the second.
After a dominant shift from the fourth line, defenseman Benton Maass scored on a wraparound at 7:22 of the second. Reggie Lutz used the same move at 13:31 to give the Mavericks a 2-1 lead.
Lutz said it’s a move he’s practiced since his youth.
“When I was younger, every time I would score a wraparound goal, my dad would take me to McDonald’s and get me a Happy Meal,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been working on that one for a while. It was pretty cool to see it work on the big stage.”
MSU didn’t relent in the third.
Fourth-line center Ondrej Pavel tipped home a point shot from Jack McNeely at 18:03, and third-line center David Silye added an insurance goal at 13:31. Pavel and Silye each finished with a goal and an assist.
“Ondrej Pavel and David Silye have been impactful players for us over the last month,” Hastings said. “Those guys allow us to play with depth, it allows you to spread out your minutes.
JOB AIN'T FINISHED pic.twitter.com/MPG4aNFGJE— Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) April 8, 2022
“It keeps both sides of that — your top six, your bottom six — fresh.”
Brendan Furry scored an empty-netter at 1:09 of the third.
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-17. McKay made 16 saves.
The Mavericks (38-5) will play Denver in the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden.
Denver tops Michigan
Denver beat Michigan 3-2 in overtime in the other national semifinal.
The Pioneers’ Carter Savoie scored the overtime-winner at 14:53, with assists going to Bobby Brink and Mike Benning.
Thomas Bordeleau tied the game for the Wolverines at 9:09 of the third.
Shots on goal favored Denver 33-21.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
