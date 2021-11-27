SAULT STE. MARIE, MICH. — The Minnesota State men's hockey team had chances to score in a 1-0 loss Friday night, but didn't.
On Saturday they converted some of their chances.
With several players out sick and others playing sick, MSU scored early and delivered a dominant defensive effort, soundly defeating Lake Superior State 3-0 Saturday night.
"Last night — they refused to allow that to affect today," MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. "I think that says a lot about the group and the locker room."
Ryan Sandelin got MSU on the board at 5:32 of the first period, and MSU quickly settled in after that.
Tanner Edwards scored his first collegiate goal at 7:00 of the second, and Reggie Lutz iced the game at 5:35 of the third.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 25-5, as the Lakers struggled to generate any sustained offensive pressure. Dryden McKay returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game, making five saves to get the 30th shutout of his career.
On the weekend, the Mavericks surrendered only 15 shots on goal.
"That's a special effort when you go on somebody else's ice and hold them to that," Hastings said.
The MSU penalty kill was dominant all weekend, going 9 for 9 over the two games. In Saturday's victory, the Mavericks successfully killed a five-minute major late in the second period, keeping their 2-0 lead intact going into the third.
The penalty kill was 6 for 6 Saturday, and MSU spent 12:27 shorthanded.
MSU regulars Akito Hirose, Sam Morton, Lucas Sowder and Julian Napravnik remained out of the lineup Saturday after missing Friday's game.
Sandelin and Lutz each finished with a goal and an assist, and Wyatt Aamodt added two assists.
The Mavericks (12-4, 8-2 in CCHA) host Michigan Tech Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
"We need to get some rest and find a way to get as healthy as we can," Hastings said. "When you spend the amount of time that we do together, when you get six or seven guys that are going through the same thing, that gets passed around like a puck."
