MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team was in some trouble.
Trailing for the first time all weekend after giving up a shorthanded goal in the second period, momentum was with Bowling Green.
“One thing I really noticed tonight is the bench stayed lively,” MSU captain Cade Borchardt said. “Nobody was worried. We just stuck to it.”
MSU’s senior leaders stepped up, helping the Mavericks come from behind to secure a 4-2 CCHA victory over the Falcons in front of 4,007 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Saturday. MSU won Game 1 of the series 3-2 in overtime on Friday.
For a second straight night, MSU led early.
David Silye skated the puck from behind the net into the high slot and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Falcons’ goalie Christian Stoever at 4:13 of the first. Borchardt screened Stoever, who didn’t appear to see the puck on the play. Borchardt and Tony Malinowski got assists on the goal.
“We’re still trying to string games together where we get the first goal,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Tonight we did that, so we’re making some progress.”
At 10:27 of the first, the Falcons used a strong net-front presence to tie it, as Chase Gresock tipped a point shot past MSU goalie Keenan Rancier.
Bowling Green then took the lead at 2:35 of the second when Quinn Emerson scored a shorthanded goal. Emerson got a clean breakaway and beat Rancier.
Then the seniors got to work.
The Mavericks tied the game at 18:12 of the second when captain Brendan Furry banged home Borchardt’s rebound.
That momentum carried over into the third, with alternate captain Sam Morton scoring a power-play goal just seven seconds into the period that would eventually be the game-winner. Borchardt got his third assist of the night on the play.
“I think a really big turning point — our power play hadn’t had a lot of positive impact on the game for the opportunities that we had. We had a couple looks, but nothing I think really threatening,” Hastings said. “For (Morton) to come and get us a power-play goal in the first seven seconds of the third to get the crowd into it — you need guys to step up like that.”
Freshman Adam Eisele added an insurance goal at 10:08, another tally that came off a rebound. It was Eisele’s first career goal.
“Adam Eisele’s going to play a lot of hockey for us down the road,” Hastings said. “Was really happy to see him rewarded.”
The Falcons had some great chances to get back into the game in the second half of the third.
MSU took minor penalties at 11:36, 13:32 and 15:39, but the PK held strong despite all the chances. The MSU penalty kill went 5 for 5 in the game.
“With last night’s game getting away from us after having a 2-0 lead, I think that’s important for our growth,” Hastings said. “We can show that we can maintain that, even after some bad things happen.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 34-11. Rancier made nine saves to get the victory.
The Mavericks (5-3, 2-0 in CCHA) will play St. Thomas at 7:07 p.m. Friday at St. Paul.
