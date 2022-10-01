MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's hockey team entered the new season with the goal of getting more wins against the WCHA's four superpowers: Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth.
MSU didn't get a point in the season's first weekend against the defending national champion and top-ranked Buckeyes, but they came close.
The Mavericks surrendered three unanswered, third-period goals in a 5-4 loss to Ohio State Saturday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Buckeyes won Game 1 of the series 3-2 on Friday.
"I think that shows the championship-caliber team they are," MSU coach John Harrington said of OSU. "They just understand that they're going to have a chance to win, and we're learning that."
It was a great first period for the Mavericks, as they used an early blitz to take a 3-1 lead.
After OSU started the scoring at 5:17, the Mavericks scored three goals in just more than four minutes to close the frame.
Anna Wilgren got a power-play goal at 11:59, and Madison Mashuga banged home Sydney Langseth's rebound at 13:33. Claire Butorac made it 3-1 at 16:00 with a goal near the paint, burying a nice feed from Taylor Otremba.
"I think we came out really strong, kind of had them on their heels," Wilgren said. "We haven't played many periods, but it was the best period of hockey we've played."
The Buckeyes answered, applying a lot of pressure in the second. They outshot the Mavericks 18-5 in the period, and OSU's Kenzie Hauswirth made it 3-2 at 9:28, a lead MSU took into the second intermission.
Playing from behind, Ohio State's defenders were extremely aggressive throughout the final two periods, pinching to keep the puck in the offensive zone in almost all situations.
MSU was able to capitalize on a transition opportunity with a 2-on-1 early in the third, and Brooke Bryant scored to make it 4-2 off a feed from Mashuga.
However, the Buckeyes weren't deterred, as they continued their relentless forecheck. They scored three times between 11:32 and 18:25 to secure the win, with Gabby Rosenthal scoring the game-winner.
"They took away our wings really well. They had nothing to lose, they were down by 2 and they played that way," Wilgren said. "It's an adjustment for sure when they're pinching down like that. Their forecheck too, they were on our center, so the defense coming out with (the puck) didn't really have much, which made it pretty tough to get out of their zone."
Sydney Langseth, Alexis Paddington and Kennedy Bobyck each had assists for the Mavericks. Final shots in the game favored Ohio State 46-21, and Alexa Berg made 41 saves in goal.
Harrington said that starting goaltender Lauren Barbro, along with senior defenders Charlotte Akervik and Taylor Wemple, were unavailable for the game.
"We've got to have a learning experience from this, and if we want to do that, we've got to get ourselves in that situation again and see if we can finish," Harrington said. "When that happens, I guess we'll know if we've learned something from it."
Added Wilgren: "It's kind of a testament to how much we need to learn how to win. We're up by two twice in a game, there's no excuse for losing that."
The Mavericks (0-2) play Friday at Minnesota Duluth.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.