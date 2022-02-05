BOWLING GREEN, OHIO — No Nathan Smith, no Mike Hastings ... no problem.
Ryan Sandelin finished with two goals and an assist for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team in a 5-0 CCHA road victory over Bowling Green Saturday night.
The Mavericks completed the sweep without their first-line center and head coach, with both currently away from the team at the Olympics.
MSU won Game 1 of the series 3-1 Friday night.
After a scoreless first period, it was all Mavericks.
Sandelin got MSU on the board with a power-play goal at 1:29 of the second, ripping home a one-timer. At 3:55, Sandelin scored again, burying a shot from the slot after Reggie Lutz made a great pass from his knees.
“It’s just one of those games — who’s going to strike first,” MSU associate head coach Todd Knott said. “I thought that was a real big power-play goal.”
Julian Napravnik made it 3-0 at 16:33 of the second, stickhandling past Falcons’ goalie Christian Stoever in close before stuffing it home.
Lutz and Brendan Furry added goals in the third period to secure the win.
Shots on goal favored MSU 26-19. Dryden McKay made 19 saves to get his ninth shutout of the season and the 33rd of his career.
After playing last night with only six defensemen, unlike the seven they normally play with, captain Wyatt Aamodt returned to the lineup after a three-game absence.
“It was really good to have him back,” Knott said. “He’s a calming influence on the bench.”
Faceoffs favored MSU 37-15. The Mavericks went 2 for 5 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill Saturday. On the weekend, MSU was 3 for 6 and 6 for 6 on the power play and penalty kill, respectively.
Lutz finished with a goal and two assists, and Sam Morton had three assists. Lucas Sowder had two assists.
The Mavericks (27-5, 19-3 in CCHA) will have next weekend off before hosting Bemidji State in a CCHA series Feb. 18-19.
“It’s going to be a bit of a maintenance week, we’ve got some guys nicked up that need a little bit of time off,” Knott said. “We’ve got to make sure we also don’t take our foot off the gas the entire week because we’ve got a big weekend coming with Bemidji.”
