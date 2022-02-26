HOUGHTON, MICH. — After falling behind Friday against Michigan Tech, Minnesota State men's hockey coach Mike Hastings addressed getting off to a better start prior to Saturday's game.
That didn't happen, as a bad MSU turnover resulted in the Huskies scoring first at 2:47 of the first period.
"Things happen. When you're on the road, you've got to find a way to just weather the storm at times," Hastings said in a phone interview. "I really like how we reacted to it again."
The Mavericks bounced back to complete the regular season with a 2-1 CCHA victory over the Huskies on Saturday at the John Macinnes Student Ice Arena.
MSU won Game 1 of the series 2-1 in overtime Friday night.
Tech continued to control play after scoring the early goal, but the Mavericks slowly earned more time on the puck as the period progressed.
The second period belonged to MSU, and Nathan Smith tied the game with a wrist shot that beat Tech goalie Blake Pietila at 3:35.
Lucas Sowder scored the game winner on the power play for MSU at 15:21 of the second. Reggie Lutz made a steal while Tech was attempting to clear the zone, and passed to Sowder, who was alone in front of Pietila.
"The second period was our best period," Hastings said. "We knew going into the third we'd probably have to kill a penalty or two. We did, and I thought we bent but we didn't break."
MSU went 2 for 2 on the penalty kill Saturday, including a key kill in the third. On the weekend, MSU was 6 for 6 on the kill.
The Huskies entered the series with the second-ranked power play in Division I.
"David Silye doesn't play tonight. David's been an integral part of our penalty kill, so we needed some different guys to step up and they did," Hastings said. "That's the difference between winning and losing that hockey game."
Shots on goal favored Tech 26-21. McKay made 25 saves to get his 31st victory of the season.
Hastings said he thinks injured MSU winger Ryan Sandelin will be able to return to practice next week. He also said he thinks injured defenseman Bennett Zmolek is "going in a really good direction," and that Silye is "day-to-day."
The Mavericks finish the regular season at 31-5, 23-3 in CCHA. MSU will host St. Thomas next weekend in a best-of-three CCHA quarterfinal series.
"That's about as complete of a regular season as I've been a part of," Hastings said. "I told (the players) thanks for that and I appreciated everything they put into it."
