MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has had a few goals disallowed lately.
It’s something that can take away momentum given the situation, and it happened to the Mavericks in a key spot in the third period Saturday, when David Silye had a goal disallowed for goaltender interference after a video review.
“We’re getting used to those going a different direction. I haven’t seen it ... I’m assuming they made the correct call,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I did like the way that we handled it. ... I thought we played with poise even though we had a lead and kind of bent but didn’t break.”
The Mavericks were able to hold off Michigan Tech to secure a 3-1 CCHA victory Saturday night in front of 4,494 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center. MSU got a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 1 of the series Friday night.
After surrendering a short-handed goal in the first period last night, the Mavericks converted on a power play in the first period Saturday.
Cade Borchardt got a pass from Nathan Smith and fired it past Tech goalie Blake Pietila at 6:39 to get the Mavericks on the board first.
“When we get a one-goal advantage ... usually we’re kind of grinding and we’re doing a good job staying ahead,” MSU defenseman Jake Livingstone said.
Livingstone made it 2-0 at 3:15 of the second, but Tech got a power-play goal at 16:16 of the second after making a push in the second half of the period.
The Mavericks had chances to expand their lead in the second and third, but Tech was able to hold them off.
“Whether it was a post, or whether it was a back door, a bobbled puck, I thought we had some opportunities to get it to more than just a one-goal game after they got it to 2-1, but we didn’t,” Hastings said.
Play was fairly even after the MSU goal was disallowed early in the third, and MSU eventually iced it with 9.4 seconds remaining when Smith scored an empty-net goal.
“You need to be able to win games like that, especially when you have a lead in the third period,” Hastings said. “I thought we did a good job of managing it.”
The Mavericks were able to hold up for 120-plus minutes in the extremely physical series despite having several players coming off a flu bug last week.
Forward Lucas Sowder left Saturday’s game due to injury, so Hastings was also forced to shorten the bench.
“(Conditioning) was a concern of mine based on what had transpired over the last 10 days to two weeks,” Hastings said. “I’ve got such belief and faith in Tom Inkrott, our strength coach and how he prepares our athletes ... I thought we had some gas left in the tank.”
Shots on goal favored the Huskies 20-19. Dryden McKay made 19 saves in the victory, including a great sliding toe stop on Tech’s Arvid Caderoth in the first period.
Smith finished with a goal and two assists, and Julian Napravnik had two assists. Livingstone added a goal and an assist.
The Mavericks (14-4, 10-2 in CCHA) travel to Bemidji State for a road series next weekend.
