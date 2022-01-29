From Dryden McKay’s 100th career victory to Nathan Smith and Mike Hastings’ Beijing sendoff, Saturday was a night of ceremonies at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
There was also a very competitive hockey game played.
Ryan Sandelin finished with two goals for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team en route to a 5-3 nonconference win over Arizona State in front of 4,902 fans at the Event Center. The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 4-2 Friday night.
McKay entered play Saturday tied with Scott Clemmensen (Boston College 1997-2001) for third on the all-time men’s Division I wins list at 99. The win Saturday puts him in sole possession of third. Marty Turco (Michigan 1995-98) is first all-time with 127 wins.
Shots on goal in the game favored the Mavericks 47-24. McKay made 21 saves to get his 25th victory of the season.
“Teams in college hockey think of a 20-win season as being a very successful season,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “You look at him, and he’s still got some meat on the bone here as far as what’s left in our regular season. ... He’s averaging 25 (wins) a year.”
The Sun Devils got on the board first, just as they did in Friday’s game. Jack Becker scored a power-play goal with 18 seconds remaining in the first period, giving ASU some momentum into the intermission.
“I didn’t think we played a poor first period, I just thought they were good,” Hastings said.
And just like Friday, it was all Mavericks in the second.
After Sandelin and Benton Maass each rang shots off iron in the opening minutes, Reggie Lutz tied the game with a power-play goal at 6:19. It was his second goal in as many games after returning from injury Friday.
Akito Hirose scored at 16:35 on a shot from the point, and Cade Borchardt made it 3-1 at 17:56, banging home his own rebound.
Borchardt assisted on the Hirose and Lutz goals, and finished with a goal and two assists.
“His second period was a special period,” Hastings said.
It looked like the Mavericks would win easily when Sandelin made it 4-1 at 13:24 of the third, but ASU fought back with Josh Doan scoring at 16:59 and 18:48.
Sandelin secured the win with an empty-net goal at 19:46.
The ceremony for Hastings and Smith, both of whom will represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympics, was after the game, with Smith getting a chance to take a lap around the ice with an American flag in his hands.
All the players remained on the bench for the ceremony, and both got big ovations from the crowd.
“He’s one of my best friends, and I’m so proud of him,” Borchardt said of Smith. “He’s an awesome player, and he’s an even better person. To see him have the opportunity to go represent our country ... it’s definitely special to see that.”
Hastings said both he and Smith will get on a plane to Los Angeles on Sunday, where Team USA will spend the next several days practicing.
The current plan is to arrive in Beijing on Friday morning.
“We’ll see a little bit of time in the hotel rooms because of what we’ve got to do in making sure we get over there COVID-free,” Hastings said.
Associate head coach Todd Knott will lead the Mavericks in Hastings’ absence.
MSU (25-5, 17-3 in CCHA) will play a CCHA series next weekend at Bowling Green.
