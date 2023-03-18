MANKATO — It seemed like the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s season was over.
The Mavericks were down 2-0 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation and had just failed to convert on an extended 5-on-3 power play.
Both MSU and Northern Michigan had to win the CCHA championship game to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
“We knew that eventually, if we kept getting shots at the net, one of them would go,” MSU forward Zach Krajnik said. “None of the guys were bickering. It was a positive attitude on the bench.”
Krajnik completed a furious MSU comeback, eventually scoring the overtime winner as the Mavericks topped Northern Michigan 3-2 to win the Mason Cup. With the victory, MSU earned the CCHA’s automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
After the Wildcats killed both penalties, MSU scored at 17:41 and 19:03 of the third period to send it to overtime.
Ondrej Pavel tipped in Simon Tassy’s sharp-angled shot at 17:41, and Christian Fitzgerald banged home a rebound to tie it at 19:03. Both goals came with the goaltender pulled.
It didn’t take long in overtime, as Krajnik ended it at 1:08. He made a spin move around a defender to work his way into the slot and scored with a high backhand shot. Cade Borchardt made a pass to Krajnik from along the wall to set up the goal.
“Fantastic play by Cade Borchardt ... his vision is unbelievable,” Krajnik said. “My goal was just to protect it and get it on net. Luckily, it snuck through.”
Added MSU coach Mike Hastings: “Crazy things happen in this building. ... I’m glad we were able to play this game at home, because I think that makes the difference tonight.”
It was a scoreless first period, but the Wildcats missed a golden opportunity. Andre Ghantous, Northern’s leading scorer, received penalty shot at 15:56 after he was slashed on a breakaway.
MSU goaltender Keenan Rancier made a pad save on Ghantous’ backhand attempt. Rancier made 23 saves, including several difficult ones, en route to his 19th victory of the season.
“They don’t talk about the one that didn’t go in. I thought he was a difference-maker for us tonight, because they never got the third (goal),” Hastings said. “I thought he really stood tall.”
Alex Frye eventually got the Wildcats on the board first at 16:21 of the second period, firing a wrist shot home from the left circle off the rush.
Frye then made it 2-0 at 7:27 of the third, scoring on a breakaway after an MSU turnover.
Northern was getting the better of the scoring chances in the third and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. However, the Wildcats were clearly tired after killing the 5-on-3 and weren’t able to hold on.
Shots on goal favored MSU 33-25.
The Mavericks (25-12-1) will await the NCAA tournament pairings Sunday. The selection show is at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
“Excited about this group staying together,” Hastings said. “Just happy to be moving on.”
