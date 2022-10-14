The Minnesota State men’s hockey team didn’t play with the lead much last weekend against Minnesota.
After killing a few early penalties Friday, MSU got an early lead against Minnesota Duluth and never gave it up.
“Thank goodness for our penalty kill and our goaltender,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “They gave us a chance to get our feet underneath us a little bit.”
The Mavericks scored three first-period goals after the kills en route to a dominant 6-0 nonconference victory over the fourth-ranked Bulldogs in front of 4,612 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
David Silye got MSU on the board with a power-play goal at 8:31 of the first period, with assists going to Cade Borchardt and Akito Hirose. At 13:57, Josh Groll tipped home Silye’s shot.
Jake Livingstone made it 3-0 with a power-play goal that came on a five-minute major. He scored with just five seconds remaining in the first.
“If you don’t score, they get some type of momentum,” Borchardt said. “We were lucky enough to get a few.”
MSU’s special teams were great all night, with the power play finishing 4 for 7. Another of MSU’s goals came just seconds after a power play expired.
“We were just moving it a little quicker,” Borchardt said of MSU’s success on the power play. “I think against the Gophers, we were holding onto it a little too long.”
The penalty kill went 5 for 5, and rarely surrendered quality chances, even on an extended 5-on-3.
Borchardt scored the second goal on the major at 2:34 of the second, and Will Hillman scored just after a power play expired at 19:29 to make it 5-0.
The Bulldogs didn’t get a shot on goal in the second until just over 10 minutes into the frame.
“We didn’t create a lot of their opportunities,” Hastings said.
Sam Morton scored MSU’s fourth power-play goal at 2:47 of the third.
Final shots on goal favored the Mavericks 34-16. After Keenan Rancier started both games last weekend, freshman Alex Tracy made his collegiate debut and stopped 16 shots for the shutout.
“He’s put together a real good body of work going from the summer,” Hastings said. “Talking to our goaltending coach Cory Lonke, he deserved the opportunity to play. I thought he took advantage of that tonight.”
The Mavericks appeared to add a seventh goal late in the third period, but a shot that looked like it went in off the post was called a no-goal on the ice.
MSU coach Mike Hastings said there were issues with the building’s instant replay.
“As much as I’m disappointed in how that happens because goals are hard to score, I don’t want to put that on the officials because they were told, at that time, that replay was not available,” Hastings said. “As hard as that is to explain, that’s really what it was.”
MSU (2-1) will finish its series with the Bulldogs at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.