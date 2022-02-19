New conference, same trophy … same result.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team defeated Bemidji State 5-1 in a CCHA game Saturday to clinch the MacNaughton Cup as CCHA regular-season champions.
A sellout crowd of 5,130 packed the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to watch the Mavericks win the prestigious trophy for a fifth straight season.
“The guys winning a MacNaughton Cup together is something that they’ll have for the rest of their lives,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I hope the guys enjoy themselves. Just enjoy the moment a little bit, because it’s hard to win league championships.”
MSU got to celebrate the championship at home, as players took turns carrying the cup around the ice. Many fans stuck around for the festivities, and Hastings said the celebration of the season-long accomplishment never gets old, especially when the newcomers get their turn.
“It’s heavy,” Hastings said with a laugh. “You should’ve saw a couple of the guys’ faces as they were grabbing it and passing it to each other.”
It was senior night at the Event Center, and six of MSU’s seniors earned either the fourth or fifth MacNaughton Cup of their career.
For winger Julian Napravnik, it was his fourth time hoisting the approximately 40-pound trophy, and he got to do it in front of his family.
Napravnik’s parents made the trip from Germany to see him play this weekend, something that’s been very difficult to do over the last two years due to the pandemic.
He finished with two goals and an assist in the win.
“It’s my dad’s first time here. I’m lucky he got to see all of that, experience all of that,” Napravnik said.
The Beavers got the better of things in the opening minutes, as MSU goaltender Dryden McKay was peppered with shots.
McKay made several key saves early, including a point-blank stop on Bemidji’s Austin Jouppi.
“Dryden was the difference,” Hastings said. “He’s a problem-solver for us … it’s incredibly comforting when you’re behind the bench because you know if you make a mistake, more often than not, it’s not going in the back of the net.”
MSU settled in during the second half of the first period.
Lucas Sowder got the Mavericks on the board at 13:53 of the first, and Napravnik’s first of the game made it 2-0 at 18:27.
Cade Borchardt scored a power-play goal at 6:15 of the second, and Ondrej Pavel scored at 16:35 to give the Mavericks a 4-0 lead into the second intermission.
Napravnik scored his second goal of the game at 14:13 of the third. Borchardt had a goal and two assists, while Brendan Furry also had two assists.
The top line of Napravnik-Furry-Borchardt dominated the entire game, with Furry fitting right into the spot Nathan Smith usually anchors.
“I thought they were game-breakers tonight,” Hastings said of the line.
Shots on goal favored the Beavers 26-25. McKay made 25 saves to get his 29th victory of the season.
MSU forward Ryan Sandelin missed Saturday’s game with an injury. Hastings said he would be re-evaluated Monday.
The Mavericks (29-5, 21-3 in CCHA) finish the regular season with a series at Michigan Tech next weekend.
