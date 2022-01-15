MARQUETTE, MICH. — After each of the Minnesota State men's hockey team's first four losses this season, they bounced right back with a win.
MSU did that again against Northern Michigan on Saturday after suffering its fifth loss of the season Friday night.
The Mavericks scored three first-period goals in a 4-1 CCHA victory over the Wildcats at the Berry Events Center. MSU lost Game 1 of the series 4-2 Friday.
"I think the guys did a really good job of rebounding and getting back to business," MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview.
Ondrej Pavel started the scoring for MSU at 1:54 of the first, and the Mavericks stayed in control for most of the remainder of the game.
"We become a difficult out when we have secondary scoring like we did tonight out of Ondrej," Hastings said of Pavel, who finished with a goal and an assist. "He's playing really good hockey right now."
Cade Borchardt made it 2-0 at 8:29 of the first, and Ryan Sandelin scored at 18:26 to complete the early blitz.
Both teams scored a power-play goal, and there were 16 penalties in the game.
The MSU penalty kill went 7 for 8 against the high-powered Wildcats, who entered play Saturday ranking second in Division I, averaging 4.0 goals per game.
Brendan Furry also scored for MSU, and Julian Napravnik had three assists. Borchardt had a goal and an assist.
"Both teams were being physical and at times taking liberties — on both sides," Hastings said. "I thought we managed it well, and I thought our goaltender came up with some really big saves at times."
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-25. Dryden McKay made 24 saves.
The Mavericks (21-5, 15-3 in CCHA) play Thursday at St. Thomas.
