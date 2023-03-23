FARGO, N.D. — It felt like the Minnesota State men's hockey team was going to get on the scoreboard first early in the second period.
Almost the entire first 10 minutes of the frame were played in St. Cloud State's zone, and the Mavericks got some nice looks on a power play that came at 6:06.
They couldn't capitalize during the key stretch, and the game ended up flipping soon after. MSU surrendered two goals in the back half of the second period en route to a 4-0 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's West Regional on Thursday at Scheels Arena.
"We did some good things, but not enough to get it by him," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "Seconds and thirds — got a couple of them ... hit a double post. Those are just intangibles of what didn't happen. I think that's just the way the game goes sometimes."
The Mavericks got off to a strong start, outshooting the Huskies 10-4 in the first period. MSU's best scoring chances came early in the second, but the Huskies were struggling to get the puck out of their zone.
"I think we were pretty happy with a lot of the game," MSU captain Cade Borchardt said. "I thought we took it to them for a lot of the game."
The Huskies took advantage of their opportunities.
They got a power play at 11:44 of the second, and Veeti Miettinen got a wrist shot past MSU goalie Keenan Rancier at 12:20. It looked like Rancier was screened on the play.
Jack Peart fired a shot off the post and in at 17:23 of the second, which seemingly caused MSU to lose all the momentum it had built up.
"Give them credit, they found a way to get the first one," MSU captain Brendan Furry said. "We just couldn't find a way to get one past (Jaxon) Castor; he played a really good game.
"Anytime you don't score goals, you don't have a chance to win a hockey game."
St. Cloud packed it in in the defensive zone in the third, making it difficult for MSU to get shots to the net.
The Huskies scored again to make it 3-0 at 13:03 of the third and then added an empty-net goal at 16:44 to secure the win.
Final shots on goal favored MSU 34-21.
It was a frustrating end to a great second half for MSU. At 10-9-1 going into the holiday break, the Mavericks weren't in the Pairwise picture and the idea of winning a regular-season conference title and the conference tournament didn't seem likely.
"There were a lot of people that kind of left us for dead being about .500 at Christmas," Hastings said. "The leadership group in that room and the followers decided different. Until tonight, we were 15-3 with a couple of overtime losses in the second half.
"I don't think there were many people thinking we'd have a league championship and a playoff championship to show for this year."
For Furry, Borchardt and several other MSU players, Thursday could be the last time they put on the MSU jersey.
Many of those guys were part of Frozen Four teams the last two seasons, and leave a significant mark on the program.
"Right now, it hurts. Down the road someday, we're going to be able to look back and appreciate what we've done," Furry said. "Being able to be a Maverick and all the support we've gotten from the faculty, staff, the school, the fanbase — it's been an unbelievable journey."
MSU finishes the season at 25-13-1.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.