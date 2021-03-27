LOVELAND, COLO. — Nothing was going right.
After being announced as the “Minnesota State Vikings” while taking the ice for the pregame skate, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team surrendered a pair of early goals and looked relatively lifeless in the first period.
Trailing 2-0 going into the second period, it seemed like MSU’s NCAA Tournament demons had returned.
The dreaded 0-7 felt dangerously close.
“I thought we played tight. I thought we had a little bit of the nerves going,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “You can never be afraid of failure. I thought, after the first period, we played to win that hockey game.”
The second-seeded Mavericks mounted a furious comeback, eventually defeating third-seeded Quinnipiac 4-3 in overtime Saturday in the quarterfinals of the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Budweiser Events Center.
It’s the Mavericks’ first win in the national tournament in the Division I era, ending a six-game losing streak.
“You start thinking about some of the fans that have been through the heartbreak, they’ve stuck with us,” Hastings said. “Before you ever visit the penthouse, sometimes you’ve got to visit the outhouse.”
Sophomore Ryan Sandelin scored the game-winner with 11:13 remaining in overtime, after playing one of the best games of his career.
For Sandelin, it’s been a steady ascension up the pecking order over the last month, as Hastings has continued to give him more ice time.
He didn’t necessarily view himself as the guy who would break the curse, but he’s happy to do it.
“Somebody needs to play hero, and luckily it just happened to be me tonight,” Sandelin said with a laugh. “I just couldn’t be happier for this group. It’s been a long time coming for Mankato hockey.”
After the rough first period, MSU dominated from start to finish in the second. The Mavericks had countless scoring chances go just wide but finally broke through when Jake Jaremko tipped Julian Napravnik’s shot with just 1:51 remaining in the period.
“Us getting the tip-in goal was big,” Hastings said. “All of the sudden the confidence grew, and it was like ‘let’s go.’ ... We needed something good to happen, and (Jaremko) scores that goal.”
After killing a 5-on-3 for 1:37 early in the third, the Bobcats’ C.J. McGee made it 3-1 at 8:54, which felt like a crushing blow for MSU.
That’s when Hastings put the game in the hands of the Napravnik-Nathan Smith-Cade Borchardt line, and they delivered.
Smith cut the deficit to 3-2 at 14:54 of the third, and Borchardt tied it with the goalie pulled with just over a minute to play.
Throughout the third period and overtime, the line seemed to play almost every other shift.
“What I liked, when the light was on brightest, they grew. I couldn’t get them out there enough,” Hastings said.
Hastings and Sandelin are happy with the win, but this is just the first step.
“We came here with the idea that we wanted to win a regional. We didn’t come here with the idea that we wanted to win a hockey game,” Hastings said. “Our goal is to get to Pittsburgh.”
Minnesota State (21-4-1) faces the winner of top-seeded Minnesota and fourth-seeded Omaha in the West Region championship at 7 p.m. Sunday at Loveland, Colorado.
