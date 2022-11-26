HOUGHTON, MICH. — The Minnesota State men's hockey team was on the verge of another loss.
Michigan Tech led into the final minute of regulation, and it felt like the Mavericks were going to head back to Mankato without claiming a point on the weekend.
A late goal from Ryan Sandelin and some overtime heroics from goaltender Keenan Rancier eventually propelled MSU to a shootout victory in a 2-2 tie with the Huskies Saturday at MacInnes Student Ice Arena.
The NCAA will recognize the result of the game as a tie, but MSU will get an extra point in the CCHA standings for winning the shootout. The Mavericks lost Game 1 of the series 3-2 in regulation Friday, so MSU comes away with two of a possible six points on the weekend.
"We had a much better effort from start to finish," MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. "Stayed on it, a lot of adversity. Kind of found a way to get two out of the three points."
With Tech leading 2-1 in the third, MSU got a late power play at 18:33. Hastings pulled Rancier, and Sandelin scored with a 6-on-4 advantage at 19:20 to send the game to overtime.
Andy Carroll had MSU's best chance in a back-and-forth overtime period, skating past a Tech defender and nearly tucking it around Huskies' goalie Blake Pietila. Pietila made an incredible toe save on Carroll's shot.
At the other end, Rancier robbed the Huskies' Brett Thorne with his right pad on a point-blank look. Rancier turned in his fourth consecutive strong performance, making 27 saves.
"Overtime is for the fans. It was entertaining," Hastings said with a laugh. "What I like is that both teams tried to win the hockey game."
Two of MSU's four shooters converted in the shootout, while Tech went 1 for 4. David Silye scored MSU's first goal, and Christian Fitzgerald, MSU's fourth shooter, ended it.
Silye also finished with a goal and an assist in regulation for MSU.
The Mavericks (8-5-1, 5-2-1 in CCHA) will host Ferris State in a CCHA series next weekend.
