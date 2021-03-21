MANKATO -- The speculation, predictions and bracketology can finally stop.
The Minnesota State men's hockey team has officially been included in the NCAA Tournament field, getting one of 10 at-large bids, it was announced Sunday.
The Mavericks will be the No. 2 seed in the West Region at Loveland, Colorado, playing No 3. Quinnipiac in the first round. No. 1 Minnesota will play No. 4 Omaha in the other West Region semifinal.
MSU and Quinnipiac will play at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.
"Everybody's excited. I think anybody that gets into this tournament is excited about what their opportunities are ... the idea is getting there and then having an opportunity to compete for a championship," MSU coach Mike Hastings said.
Players and staff went to the arena to watch the selection show Sunday night, but captain Riese Zmolek indicated many players don't pay close attention to predictions that come out beforehand.
MSU seemed to be on track to secure a No. 1 seed, but a convincing loss to Northern Michigan in the WCHA semifinals was possibly enough to move the Mavericks down a peg.
Zmolek said MSU is happy to be in and that he feels the team is hungry to atone for Friday's loss.
"You can't dwell on the past, there's nothing we can do to change it," Zmolek said. "At the same time, I think our group is able to look in the mirror and kind of call ourselves out and realize what needs to be done going forward here for the rest of the playoffs."
Along with automatic qualifier Lake Superior State, Bemidji State also received an at-large bid, which means the WCHA has three teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since college hockey's major realignment after the 2013-14 season.
It's also the first time all five Minnesota schools have made the field in the same season, as Minnesota-Duluth, St. Cloud State and Minnesota were also included.
"I think it says a lot, when you're looking at five of the 16 teams that are playing in this tournament being within our border," Hastings said. "Very happy for the group, because I consider every one of those head coaches a very good friend of mine ... hopefully we can all go and represent the state of Minnesota the way we want to."
No. 1 North Dakota will play No. 4 American International in the Midwest Regional at Fargo, North Dakota. No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth in the other semifinal.
In the East Region semifinals at Bridgeport, Connecticut, No. 1 Wisconsin will play No. 4 Bemidji State and No. 2 Massachusetts will play No. 3 Lake Superior State.
The Northeast regional at Albany, New York will pit No. 1 Boston College against No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 St. Cloud State against No. 3 Boston University.
No fans will be allowed to attend the regional at Loveland.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.