MENDOTA HEIGHTS — Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings was happy with the way his team played in the first period Thursday night.
Things just didn’t break right early for the Maverick.
MSU was eventually rewarded, scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods in a 5-1 CCHA victory over St. Thomas.
“Sometimes in our game, you can do a lot of things right and not be rewarded for it,” Hastings said in a phone interview. “I thought that happened in the first period. We had a really good first period.”
The Tommies didn’t get a shot on goal until 17:51 of the first, but that first shot beat MSU goaltender Dryden McKay for a 1-0 lead.
MSU had several great scoring chances but wasn’t able to convert. Shots on goal in the opening frame favored MSU 12-1.
The Mavericks got on the board at 3:50 of the second when Jack McNeely stickhandled around a defender and fired home a wrist shot.
“For him — it’s confidence. It’s good to see him rewarded for that confidence,” Hastings said. “That was a big-time play at a time we really needed it.”
Akito Hirose scored a power-play goal at 6:51 of the second, and the Mavericks took a 2-1 lead into the third period.
St. Thomas had some good chances throughout the second period, as well as early in the third, but McKay made several strong saves.
“He stood tall for us,” Hastings said. “Sometimes, it’s not the amount of saves, it’s when the save’s made.”
The Tommies applied some pressure early in the third, but Nathan Smith scored at 9:05 to give the Mavericks some breathing room.
Bennett Zmolek and Jake Livingstone scored at 10:05 and 17:28 of the third, respectively, to put the game away.
Smith and Livingstone each finished with a goal and an assist, and Brendan Furry had two assists. The Mavericks finished the game 2-for-5 on the power play and went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.
Shots on goal favored MSU 34-13. McKay made 12 saves to earn his 22nd victory of the season.
MSU (22-5, 16-3 in CCHA) will finish its series with St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
