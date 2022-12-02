MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team spent a lot of time on the puck and had some nice scoring chances Friday night.
However, the goals were hard to come by.
Ferris State scored a pair of first-period goals en route to a 2-1 victory over MSU in a CCHA game in front of 4,199 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“You’ve got to have compete,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Tonight, I thought we had compete. I thought we competed, we didn’t execute. We didn’t do what we needed to do to get a couple by them. ...
“We’ve just got to continue to buy-in to sticking together on this and find a way to right the ship.”
Less than two minutes into the game, it appeared MSU had scored first. Zach Krajnik banged home a rebound that was loose in the crease, but it didn’t count, as the official had already blown play dead.
Tyler Schleppe then got the Bulldogs on the board at 5:55 of the first, and Ben Schultheis fired home a shot that appeared to go off an MSU defender at 12:27.
Ferris led 2-0 at the end of the first, a score that would hold throughout the second period, despite MSU having a 23-10 edge in shots on goal between the two frames.
Ferris did a great job of making it difficult for MSU, blocking 27 shots in the contest.
“I’ve played them enough to understand that that’s what they’re going to do,” MSU senior Andy Carroll said. “They’re going to commit to blocking shots and trust that that’s going to win them hockey games. Unfortunately, tonight, we didn’t find ways to get enough through and finish on second and thirds.”
MSU’s lone goal came at 1:59 of the third period, when David Silye scored on the power play. Akito Hirose and Cade Borchardt assisted on the goal.
The Mavericks made a strong push down the stretch, but were unable to tie the game.
In the closing seconds, Jake Livingstone fired a one-timer that was stopped by Bulldogs’ goalie Noah Giesbrecht. The rebound laid in the crease, but there wasn’t a Maverick there to slide it in.
“We just need to find ways to generate five-on-five,” Carroll said. “To find different ways, in-zone, off the rush, it’s going to be something that we really need to focus on going forward.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 34-13. MSU goalie Keenan Rancier made 11 saves.
The Mavericks (8-6-1, 5-3-1 in CCHA) will finish their series with the Bulldogs at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
“What you’re starting to see here is just a little too much of us relying offensively on just power play, extra attacker, those types of goals,” Hastings said. “If we want to be consistent and be able to play at the end of the year, we’re going to have to be better five-on-five, offensively.”
