The opposing team’s first shot on goal hasn’t been very kind to the Minnesota State men’s hockey team lately.
St. Thomas scored on its first shot on goal in both games against the Mavericks last weekend, and it happened again against Arizona State on Friday night.
But unlike the two goals in the St. Thomas series, the Sun Devils struck just 61 seconds into the game.
“I was hoping for a little bit better start than we had,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I did like the way we reacted to it. I thought we finished the first period with a better push.”
The Mavericks quickly got back on track, eventually downing ASU 4-2 in a nonconference game in front of 4,332 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MSU immediately started putting good shifts together after conceding the early goal, as Hastings continued to roll four lines.
Andy Carroll scored his first goal of the season to get the Mavericks on the board at 8:06 of the first, with fourth-liners Ondrej Pavel and Zach Krajnik getting assists. That score held into the first intermission.
Reggie Lutz scored a power-play goal at 1:10 of the second, burying a one-timer off a saucer pass from Nathan Smith.
Lutz returned to the lineup Friday after a seven-game absence due to injury.
“First couple shifts felt a little weird, I was trying to get back into the swing of things,” Lutz said. “You score your first game back, you kind of feel like ‘alright it’s kind of comfortable to be back now.’ It’s kind of a big confidence booster.”
At 5:37 of the second, Pavel scored a one-handed goal on a breakaway while being held to make it 3-1. Pavel was able to lift the puck over ASU goaltender Ben Kraws with his backhand.
Pavel, the team’s fourth-line center, has played a key role as a penalty killer all season, but his offensive game is continuing to improve.
“The appreciation I have for Ondrej right now, and his teammates have for him, we can’t say enough,” Hastings said. “To see him hold that guy off and chip it over his shoulder — that’s a big-time goal.”
Added Lutz: “He’s tough to play against in practice. He’s one of those guys you don’t enjoy going against because he’s just big and strong. He’ll bully you in the corner, he’ll take the puck from you pretty easily.”
Julian Napravnik scored at 3:09 of the third period for the Mavericks, and MSU was able to hold off a late push from the Sun Devils.
Shots on goal favored MSU 33-26. Dryden McKay made 24 saves to get his 24th victory of the season.
Smith finished with two assists, and Pavel had a goal and an assist.
MSU captain Wyatt Aamodt was out of the lineup Friday. Hastings said Aamodt is “day-to-day.”
“He’s probably a little upset with me,” Hastings said with a laugh. “Just trying to make sure that we’re managing him. We’ll see if he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow or not. I can’t tell you that today. We’ll see how it is in the morning.”
The Mavericks (24-5, 17-3 in CCHA) finish their series with Arizona State at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
