MANKATO — Special teams can oftentimes be the difference.
Win the battle on the power play and penalty kill, and you’ve got a good chance to win the game. The Minnesota State men’s hockey team was stellar in both areas this weekend, and it resulted in a key nonconference sweep.
Sam Morton scored twice for the Mavericks, including a power-play goal, in a 2-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth in front of a sellout crowd of 5,039 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Saturday. The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 6-0 Friday.
“Going through the first two games against Minnesota, we didn’t score a power-play goal, and we struggled offensively,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “It’s a momentum changer.”
The MSU power play went 1 for 3 o Saturday and finished the weekend 5 for 10. There was also a goal in Friday’s game that came seconds after a power play expired.
The penalty kill went 2 for 3 Saturday and 7 for 8 on the weekend.
Morton got MSU on the board at 7:38 of the first with a backhand shot over the shoulder of UMD goalie Zach Stejskal. Andy Carroll got the assist.
Morton then scored his power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 10:35 of the second, a tap-in goal after some nifty passing by Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone, both of whom were credited with assists.
“Momentum is a big thing, especially when you’re at home and in a full building,” Hastings said. “At that time, Duluth was making a push when we ended up getting the power-play goal.”
Morton, who finished with four points on the weekend, is coming off a tremendous summer. He wanted to put on some good weight, and stayed in Mankato all summer to work on his body.
“Really just changed his diet, got real serious about trying to be a pro,” Hastings said of Morton. “I think when you do that, you obviously gain confidence from that. He’s playing with an awful lot of confidence.”
Added Morton: “Throughout college, you kind of figure out what it means to be a pro and how to treat your body. It’s the little things, especially what you put in your body.”
The Bulldogs’ Luke Loheit scored a power-play goal at 4:21 of the third to put some pressure on the Mavericks, but MSU didn’t go into a shell down the stretch.
Both Adam Eisele and Brendan Furry had shots hit the post in the final 10 minutes of the third, and Ryan Sandelin nearly scored an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.
Shots on goal favored MSU 17-16. Alex Tracy made 15 saves in goal to record his second career victory in as many starts.
MSU has won three straight nonconference games against top-five opponents, which will significantly help its position in the PairWise rankings.
“It was most important because they were the games on our schedule,” Hastings said of the sweep. “Knowing the quality of the schedule Duluth is going to play and what their record is going to be — yeah, it’s a very important weekend.
“When we get together on Monday, we’ll have to turn the page and start a new chapter.”
MSU (3-1) plays a nonconference series at St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday.
