MANKATO — Mike Hastings was hoping he wouldn’t be in the building Friday night when the Minnesota State men’s hockey team took on Bemidji State.
The goal was to be playing for a medal with Team USA at the Beijing Olympics late this week, but when the Americans were eliminated in the quarterfinals Tuesday, plans changed and Hastings was able to make it back for the series-opener.
“It was about a 30-hour travel day,” Hastings said with a laugh.
MSU welcomed its head coach back with a 5-1 CCHA win over Bemidji State on Friday night in front of 5,058 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MSU forward Reggie Lutz said the team had heard Hastings had made it back to the United States sometime Friday morning, but they didn’t know if he’d be at Friday’s game.
“We heard he was maybe in Dallas or Los Angeles, we didn’t know exactly,” Lutz said with a laugh. “Next thing you know, we come here for warmups, and he’s here. We were kind of surprised at that.”
Hastings explained that his name was drawn for a chance to leave early, and that he jumped at the opportunity, hoping to make it back for Saturday’s senior-night ceremony.
Hastings also said that Nathan Smith, who played for Team USA, is still in Beijing and will stay for the Games’ closing ceremonies. Smith will begin his travels back to the United States on Monday.
“I texted him before tonight’s game telling him how much I wish he was here and that hopefully he was enjoying his time back in Beijing before he closes the book on that chapter,” Hastings said.
Hastings is proud of what Team USA was able to accomplish on the ice despite falling to Slovakia in a shootout in the quarterfinals. They went 3-0 in pool play, including a victory over Canada prior to that loss.
“It was a bitter pill to swallow when we couldn’t continue to enjoy the opportunity together,” Hastings said. “It’s one that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
MSU, which has now won eight straight, didn’t miss a beat coming off a bye week.
Jake Livingstone got the Mavericks on the board with a power-play goal at 11:44 of the first, firing a wrist shot past Bemidji goalie Gavin Enright.
Lutz scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0 at 18:32 of the first, a lead MSU would take into the first intermission.
Cade Borchardt scored MSU’s second power-play goal of the game at 12:47 of the second, and Wyatt Aamodt made it 4-0 at 14:47.
The Mavericks went 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill in the win.
Bemidji entered Saturday ranking third in Division I in power-play percentage.
“They call them special teams for a reason,” Hastings said. “They can make a difference in a game, and I thought tonight they did.”
David Silye also scored for the Mavericks. Benton Maass and Ryan Sandelin each had two assists.
Lutz finished with a goal and an assist, playing in his program-record 164th career game..
Shots on goal favored MSU 29-22. Dryden McKay made 21 saves to get his 28th victory of the season.
MSU can clinch the MacNaughton Cup as CCHA regular season champions outright with a win in regulation or overtime Saturday.
The Mavericks (28-5, 20-3 in CCHA) will finish their series with the Beavers at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
