Just as it's been for most of the season, it didn't come easy for the Minnesota State men's hockey team Saturday night.
Still, in a season that's brought a lot of frustrating losses, the Mavericks found their way to the top of the conference standings for a sixth straight year.
Cade Borchardt capped a wild final two minutes, scoring the game-winning goal with 43 seconds remaining, as the Mavericks won the MacNaughton Cup outright with a 3-2 victory Michigan Tech in front of 5,120 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
"Not every year is going to be pretty," Borchardt said. "Having it come down to that, it's a fun game and it's what we play hockey for."
Tech, which entered play with a one-point lead over the Mavericks in the conference standings, won Game 1 of the series 2-0 Friday. MSU finished with 52 points after Saturday's win, while the Huskies took second with 50.
"I'm sure we've all been questioned by some people," Hastings said. "We've had some moments in our rink this year that have been learning experiences. I'm excited about the guys being able to get through and find a way to get tonight done."
It looked like the Mavericks were closing in on a victory with a 2-0 lead early in the third, but Tech made a massive push.
The Huskies got on the board with a penalty shot at 1:19 of the third, and it appeared Ryland Mosley had tied the game at 18:25. However, Mosley's goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference after a challenge from Hastings.
Tech then took a penalty at 18:42, but the Huskies' Kyle Kukkonen scored a shorthanded goal that counted at 18:55, driving to the net up the left wing and finishing in close.
Just 20 seconds later, Borchardt got a pass from Andy Carroll near the right circle and fired a wrist shot past Tech goalie Blake Pietila on the blocker side.
"(Carroll) walked the line, made a good play to me, and I just remember seeing a defender come out to me ... I just tried to get a puck by him," Borchardt said. "You can't just beat this goalie clean, so I just tried to get a shot through that D. I heard it hit the pipe and it went in."
After an even first period, most of the second felt much like Friday's series opener.
MSU completely controlled play and generated great chances, but Pietila was just too good.
Finally, at 17:34 of the second, MSU got its first goal of the series. Lucas Sowder got a wrist shot over Pietila's glove from near the hash marks. Carroll and Brendan Furry got assists on the power-play goal.
"That crowd when Sowder scored that first goal tonight just erupted," Borchardt said. "That feeling is unbelievable. I can't get it out of my head."
The MSU power play struck again early in the third, with David Silye tipping home a point shot.
The Mavericks finished 3 for 4 on the power play Saturday. Tech's penalty kill entered the weekend ranked second in Division I.
Shots on goal favored MSU 36-25. Keenan Rancier made 23 saves to get the win.
The Mavericks (21-12-1, 16-9-1 in CCHA) will host Lake Superior State in a best-of-three CCHA quarterfinal series at the Mayo Clinic at the Event Center next weekend.
"They put themselves in a position to hang another banner," Hastings said. "That was one of the goals coming into the season, and now we'll turn the page and move on to the next one."
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.