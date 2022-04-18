MANKATO — Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation that was related to a tainted supplement he was taking that was not labeled as containing a banned substance.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the suspension in a press release Monday, but circumstances surrounding the violation greatly reduced the penalty and allowed McKay to finish the Minnesota State University men’s hockey season.
McKay tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance. The sample was collected Jan. 23, 2022.
It could’ve been a much harsher penalty, as McKay was facing up to a four-year ban due to the positive test. However, he was able to prove the positive result came from a wrongly marked supplement.
In a statement released on his personal Twitter, McKay said he took the supplement that contained the Ostarine for about 10 days for its “antiviral and immunity boosting benefits” amid the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic during the winter. McKay also indicated he was likely the subject of the USADA test due to his potential participation in the Beijing Olympics.
A flu bug hit the Mavericks hard in late-November, causing several players to miss games or play sick in a series at Lake Superior State on Nov. 26-27.
“The Omicron was kind of going crazy. Also, just kind of like the flu was going around here. We had that one weekend in November where everybody got the flu and then it was still kind of floating around,” McKay told The Free Press. “I was just trying to make sure I had the best chance of not getting sick.”
In his statement, McKay said he sent all the supplements he was taking to an independent lab, with hopes of determining the source of the contamination.
McKay told The Free Press that the lab was able to determine the Ostarine came from the company he bought the supplement from, as it was found in a sealed bottle the company sent to the lab, along with McKay’s open bottle that he gave the lab.
“They could prove the one that I took was contaminated, but it’s not like I contaminated it,” McKay said. “Getting it from a sealed bottle from the same company shows that it’s coming from the production line, and I had nothing to do with it.”
Being able to prove that quickly likely saved McKay’s season.
His positive result was released Jan. 31, eight days after his test. According to a statement released by Minnesota State, McKay was given a mandatory provisional suspension Feb. 3, but it was lifted the same day.
MSU said that it reached out to the NCAA regarding McKay’s positive result, and the provisional suspension being lifted, and it was determined that he would remain eligible.
“I was extremely lucky that my lawyer was able to get things in motion quickly as far as getting a lab that would test on short notice. I was able to ship everything out there,” McKay said. “If they hadn’t found it in the stuff that I was taking, I would’ve been suspended for the rest of the year and then who knows how long, since they never would’ve known where it came from.
“That’s probably the biggest blessing, I guess, in the whole story, is that we found it right away.”
USADA’s investigation continued, despite the provisional suspension being lifted.
According to the report from Sportsnet, USADA informed McKay of his six-month ineligibility period Mar. 23, and the organization gives someone who’s accused 20 days to respond, which pushed it out to April 12.
The national championship game was April 9, so he was able to finish the season.
McKay, who plans to begin his professional career next season, said he can return to games Oct. 11, a day he’s very much looking forward to.
He said he hopes his situation can be an example for others who may be taking or considering using legal supplements or vitamins in good faith.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot about the supplement industry through it and how unregulated it is and how common this type of contamination can be,” McKay said. “Just double check what you’re taking. Obviously if you’re an NCAA athlete, make sure that it’s NSF certified, which I didn’t, and it cost me.”
