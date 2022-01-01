DULUTH — Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings knew his goaltender would be tested against No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth this weekend.
And as his coach expected, Dryden McKay delivered both nights.
McKay was dominant Saturday night, making 23 saves en route to his 31st career shutout, in a 3-0 nonconference road victory over the Bulldogs. The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 2-1 Thursday at Mankato.
“When he’s in the net, you know he’s going to make the ones that he should and some that he shouldn’t,” Hastings said in a phone interview. “I just thought he was really good tonight, and he earned that shutout.”
Leading 2-0 in the third period, the Mavericks failed to convert on an extended 5-on-3 power play, and Duluth turned that momentum into sustained offensive pressure.
McKay was great down the stretch, including a flurry where he stopped two deflected pucks in close succession. McKay also did a great job limiting rebounds, as the Bulldogs got 14 of their 23 shots on goal in the third period.
“We didn’t extend the lead to more than two when we had the power play, and so you knew the marbles were going to go in the other pocket and they were going to get some power plays — they did,” Hastings said. “He made some very important saves on the penalty kill and even 5-on-5 ... he made it look easier than it is.
“When you’re around him everyday, you appreciate him even more than the numbers.”
After playing to a scoreless first period, Jake Livingstone put MSU on the board with a power-play goal at 4:32 of the second.
Cade Borchardt made it 2-0 at 17:22 of the second, banging home Julian Napravnik’s rebound.
After navigating the tough stretch in the third period, Ryan Sandelin iced the game with an empty-net goal.
The Mavericks were without leading scorer Nathan Smith for both games, and didn’t have Reggie Lutz in Game 2.
Hastings pointed to Ondrej Pavel and Connor Gregga as forwards who stepped up in their absence. He called Saturday one of Gregga’s “best games,” and felt Pavel played a “complete weekend.”
“Opportunities for some guys, and I thought they stepped up,” Hastings said. “I think it’s important for our group for each individual to be able to contribute at different times, and I thought that happened this weekend.”
MSU went 4 for 4 on the penalty kill Saturday and 5 for 5 in the series. The Mavericks were able to maintain their rugged, physical style throughout the series without taking too many penalties.
“We talked about it coming into the second half that we need to play more disciplined and stay out of the box,” Hastings said. “I thought the buy-in was really good.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 26-23. {span}Sandelin finished with a goal and an assist, while Napravnik added two assists.{/span}
{span}The victory brings the Mavericks to 6-2 in nonconference play on the season, with all of their opponents — Massachusetts, St. Cloud State, Michigan, Providence and the Bulldogs — entering play Saturday in the top-16 in the PairWise rankings.{/span}
The Mavericks (18-4, 12-2 in CCHA) host Ferris State in a CCHA series next weekend.
