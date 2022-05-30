So what’s better than opening day at the old ballpark? Well … how about opening day without an hour-and-a-half weather delay to start the game.
The Mankato MoonDogs were set to have their 2022 home opener at ISG Field on Monday but heavy rain and the threat of tornadoes postponed the scheduled 6:35 p.m. start. Despite the extended delay most fans seemed to be in good spirits.
“Nobody looks forward to the wind and rain but I think we’re all looking forward to watching baseball again,” said longtime Mankato resident Amy Wolner. “Especially after being locked inside for most of the last two years, it’s good to get outside to the ballpark.”
Mankato beat Duluth 8-2 after the long delay. Sean Ross and Boston Merila led the MoonDogs’ offense, each collecting three hits in the win.
While Wolner admits she doesn’t know much about this year’s team just yet, she’s predicting an “amazing” season for the Dogs.
“They have some Mavericks and Gophers on the team this year so I think they’ll be pretty good. They always seem to come up with some top-notch players.”
Wolner was right about the in-state players. University of Minnesota infielder Merila Boston was announced as the starting third baseman for the MoonDogs and Minnesota State’s standout pitcher/outfielder Nick Altermatt was penciled as the designated hitter before the game.
Tim Ray, another Mankato native, was also in a pretty good mood Monday despite the weather.
“Going to an outdoor game is always fun,” he said. “I’ve been a MoonDogs fan for a long time. I probably average about eight games a season.
“I have no idea who’s on the team this year but that’s something you kind of learn as you go. I know it’s a fun brand of baseball.”
Danielle Studtmann and her husband have been a host family for the MoonDogs for the last five years. This season they are starting out by hosting Timmy Reeve, a California native out of San Joaquin Delta College.
“He was really excited to get going,” Studtmann said during the first rain delay. “All these players are eager to get the season going.
“It’s been fun hosting players over the years. You make some lasting relationships. Lots of times I’m sending out care packages around finals time.”
The lone highlight from Monday’s first hour-and-a-half was special guest Christian Guzman throwing out the first pitch. That happened about five minutes before the game was postponed due to imminent rain.
Guzman played for the Twins from 1999-2004, helping lead the team to three straight American League Central titles from 2002-2004. The shortstop was a two-time MLB all-star with his best season coming in 2001 when he hit 10 home runs and batted .302.
Guzman, who now resides in New Jersey, said it was good to be back in Minnesota.
“I made a lot of friends here,” he said. “I still keep in touch with a lot of them.”
Guzman also had stints with the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers. His final MLB game was with Texas in 2011. He was a non-roster invitee of the Cleveland Indians in February of 2012 but was cut during spring training.
In 2000 he led the American League in triples with 20 and said, believe or not, that he was short-changed. “It was really 21,” he said. They took one away from me.”
When asked if he still had the wheels to turn doubles into triples, Guzman just shook his head and chuckled.
“No way man. I weigh about 272 pounds now. That’s not happening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.