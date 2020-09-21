MANKATO — Volleyball and football in Minnesota are back on this fall.
The Minnesota State High School League's board of directors voted Monday to resume football and volleyball seasons, starting with practices next week. The volleyball vote was 14-4, while the football vote was 15-3 in a specially scheduled meeting.
"There is no perfect solution," said Todd Waterbury, the activities director at Mankato East and a member of the MSHSL board. "Our job was to come up with the best solution for this situation, not only for football and volleyball, but for the kids that are on all of our teams."
On Aug. 4, the MSHSL postponed football and volleyball to a separate new "fourth" season that begins in March, due to health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the vote was 12-6 to move football to the spring, while volleyball required two votes because the first one ended 9-9.
Because volleyball is played indoors, there will be no fans at competitions held at the high school. Football games could be allowed 250 fans, per state guidelines for outdoor events.
Last week at a workshop, the board of directors reopened the discussion and surveyed all Minnesota high schools to see if enough interest existed to reconsider their decision. The results were 80% in favor of playing football and 76% in favor of playing volleyball in the fall.
Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota are among 33 states that are playing football and volleyball this fall, and Waterbury said many of those states have only had limited issues with COVID-19 and community spread.
"I think we've had the opportunity, with sports that are in place right now, to see the protocols and come up with processes that work," Waterbury said. "It's still about establishing the amount of risk you want to take, and the risk is still going to be there with COVID-19."
The volleyball season would begin Sept. 28, with 10 days of practice before the first competitions on Oct. 8. The 11-week season would include 14 dual competitions with a season-ending event yet to be determined.
"I'm happy for the kids," East volleyball coach Dan Blasl said. "We have 11 seniors this year, and now they're going to get a chance to play. I'm just happy that we're back in the gym; I'm very happy with the decision."
The football season also will begin Sept. 28, with an 11-week season that will end Nov. 28. The regular season would be six games, starting Oct. 9, with a postseason format to be determined, though a traditional state tournament is unlikely.
"It's unreal," said West senior football player Owen Johnson. "Everybody is really excited to play, and we didn't want to wait until spring. This is how football should be."
Before football and volleyball can begin, activities directors need to organize athlete registration, prepare facilities, develop competition schedules, find officials, set up transportation, and establish health and safety protocols.
Waterbury said he still has to determine how Monday's decision will affect lower-level sports.
In addition, Monday's MSHSL meeting provided a format for the current fall sports — boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving and girls tennis — to have a section tournament, which requires more scheduling and facilities.
"It's exciting," Waterbury said. "Those events aren't far off."
Waseca, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and St. James Area are currently doing distance learning because of high numbers of positive cases in their respective counties and have suspended athletics. Sports teams can't practice or compete until those positive cases decrease.
