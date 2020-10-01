Now that the fall sports seasons have all begun, it appears that most winter sports will start by the end of November.
The Minnesota State High School League board of directors unanimously approved the start dates for the winter sports seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, with a 30% reduction in the number of contests, two games per week and local scheduling.
There will be an exception to the weekly requirement in the final two weeks of the season, allowing three contests to accommodate COVID-related rescheduling.
"I think the schedules are good," said Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury, who is also a member of the MSHSL board of directors. "This gave us a lot of flexibility with scheduling, and we all know weather is going to be a factor. It always is. Another thing we've learned is that anything is possible with COVID, so this gives us the best chance to play a full schedule of contests."
Boys hockey and boys basketball can begin practice on Nov. 23, with girls hockey, skiing, boys swimming and diving and wrestling starting practice on Nov. 30. Girls basketball and gymnastics will start Dec. 7.
Boys and girls hockey and boys and girls basketball will be allowed 18 games, wrestling will be allowed 16 dates for duals or triangulars, and skiing, boys swimming and diving and gymnastics will be allowed 11 meets.
"I think it turned out pretty well," Mankato West girls hockey coach Shaun Reddy said. "It will be nice to get the kids back on the ice and give them some normalcy. That's not as many games as you'd like, but it seems OK with only two games per week."
Mankato Loyola boys basketball coach Sam Carlson said he'd been telling his team not to expect much before Jan. 1, so Thursday's news came as a welcome surprise.
"I thought maybe we'd only get 10, 15 games so 18 is great," Carlson said. "We can play all our conference games and maybe a couple nonconference games, too.
"Come Nov. 23, our guys will be ready to go. We're just excited that we get to have a season."
The MSHSL board also finalized section meets for the fall sports.
A section tournament for boys and girls soccer will run from Oct. 12-24, with teams playing only two games per week in a 16-team format.
A team-only section tournament for girls tennis would run from Oct. 5-17, played at local sites.
A section cross country meet would be held the week of Oct. 12, with no more than four teams on the course at a time and seven runners per team. There might be the possibility of having fans on the course.
A section meet for girls swimming and diving will be held the week of Oct. 19, with a maximum of four teams in the pool at one time with four entries per event. Meets held at schools wouldn’t allow fans, but if the event was held off campus, there might be an opportunity for a limited number of fans at the event.
There will be no state tournaments in the fall. There was a plan for a one-game extension to the postseason, which would have pitted section champions against each other, but it failed on a 10-8 vote in large part because of financial considerations, consistency among sports and potential community spread of coronavirus.
Waterbury said he voted in favor of the "Super Section" game, hoping to leave the possibility of adding postseason games to future schedules.
"I felt that the progress we've made could lead to the next step, if things stayed positive," Waterbury said. "Of course, it could all end, too."
