GOLDEN, COLO. — Going on the road in the postseason and scoring 45 points certainly would exceed expectations for many teams.
But facing an explosive Colorado School of Mines offense, that isn’t always enough. Such was the case Saturday afternoon, as the Orediggers held off Minnesota State’s late comeback attempt in a 48-45 thriller at Marv Kay Stadium in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Mines (11-2) travels to Texas next Saturday to face Angelo State in the quarterfinals.
“For us to go on the road and to compete and to give them all they wanted, for us to come up short really hurts,” Mavericks coach Todd Hoffner said. “But you have to do better, you have to be better. We don’t care where we play, it’s how we play.
“I thought we played well today, but not good enough.”
Minnesota State (10-3) led 28-14 early in the second quarter on the strength of two Shen Butler-Lawson touchdown runs and a pair of touchdown passes from Hayden Ekern to DJ Barber. But Orediggers quarterback John Matocha — who finished the game with 307 yards passing and four touchdowns, along with 116 rushing yards and a score — connected with Josh Johnston twice for scoring strikes in the final three minutes of the first half.
The Mavericks drove to the Mines 2-yard line with two seconds remaining, opting to attempt a 19-yard field goal. The kick went just wide right, leaving the game tied at 28-28 going into halftime.
“The drive right before half, hindsight is 20-20,” Hoffner said. “You’re down at the 2-yard line, maybe you take a risk and try to get a touchdown.
“We should have been more aggressive I think from an offensive standpoint. We made some plays, we moved the ball, but at the end of the day, our red-zone performance was not exceptional by any stretch of the imagination.”
The third quarter wasn’t kind to the Mavericks. Mines linebacker Nolan Reeve stripped Ekern of the ball on the first play of the second half, and Matocha eventually found Johnston for the third time to give the Orediggers the lead. The teams traded field goals, but Adrian Moreno blocked a Damian Chowaniec attempt late in the third quarter, and Michael Zeman scored from two yards out to make it a two-score game.
Ekern tossed touchdown passes to Jake Cicero and Isaiah Emanuel in the final six minutes – the latter coming on a 66-yard strike with 92 seconds remaining. MSU’s ensuing onside attempt was unsuccessful though, and Mines ran out the clock.
“We had faith throughout the whole game. Our team feels like we can still come back no matter the time left on that clock,” said Barber, who caught six passes for 108 yards in the first half but was shut out over the final two quarters as Mines made adjustments.
“Isaiah came up with a good play and Coach made the right call. It’s a game of inches.”
Emanuel had 117 yards on five catches as Ekern went for 377 yards overall. Butler-Lawson was limited to 73 yards and was effectively shut down in the second half.
“We knew coming into this game that (he) had almost five yards a carry. We knew that he was a weapon, he was a threat, and that was their gameplan,” Reeve said. “Slowly but surely we figured out their tendencies and we used that against them.
“We forced them to throw the ball in the second half. When a team is forced to do one thing and become one-dimensional, it’s hard to be as dynamic as a Minnesota State offense would be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.