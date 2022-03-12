Depth has been a strength for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team throughout a dominant second half.
It was on full display Saturday night.
Fifteen Mavericks recorded at least one point in an 8-1 victory over Northern Michigan in the CCHA semifinals in front of 4,492 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“It really hasn’t mattered whether it’s Smith’s line, Furry’s line, Silye’s group or Pavel’s group,” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. “I think they’re playing with confidence because they’re playing selfless. … I think they’re really enjoying playing as units of three.”
The Mavericks played Northern Michigan in the WCHA tournament semifinals last season, a 5-1 Northern Michigan win. Northern is also the only team that’s beaten the Mavericks since November, a 4-2 win on Jan. 14.
“Losing like that in the semifinals last year, that definitely didn’t feel great,” MSU forward Julian Napravnik said. “The boys were fired up. Big motivator.”
Connor Gregga got the Mavericks on the board first at 13:43 of the first period with a shot that beat Northern goalie Charlie Glockner high-glove, and David Silye went high-blocker to make it 2-0 just 23 seconds later.
Nathan Smith made it 3-0 at 5:08 of the second, before Alex Frye got Northern on the board at 9:38.
The Mavericks answered right back after Frye’s goal, scoring three times between 10:53 and 14:26 of the second, sending the MSU crowd into a frenzy.
“It’s pretty amazing that we’re on break here and we had almost 4,500 people in the building,” Hastings said. “I just thought there was a lot of energy and we drew off that.”
Ryan Sandelin, Andy Carroll and Will Hillman scored at 10:53, 13:55 and 14:26, respectively. It was Hillman’s first collegiate goal in his third career game.
It was a strong showing for the entire MSU fourth line — Hillman-Ondrej Pavel-Gregga. They had five points in the game, with Pavel finishing with two assists and Gregga getting a goal and an assist.
“Those guys didn’t go away,” Hastings said. “They’ve been very impactful for us, and we can draw a lot of energy from them.”
Napravnik and Wyatt Aamodt each scored in the third.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 34-21.
Napravnik had a goal and two assists, while Carroll and Smith each finished with a goal and an assist. Smith reached 100 career points in the victory.
MSU goaltender Dryden McKay made 20 saves to get his 34th victory of the season, which ties him for the men’s Division I single-season wins record with Robb Stauber and Marty Turco.
McKay made several key stops early in the game, including a pad save on Northern leading scorer Hank Crone, who had a clean breakaway.
Northern Michigan coach Grant Potulny offered some unprompted praise for McKay after the game.
“I think Dryden McKay is the best player in college hockey,” Potulny said. “Just what he’s done, I don’t think he gets the recognition he deserves. He’s had such a profound impact on their program.”
The Mavericks (34-5) will host third-seeded Bemidji State in the CCHA championship game Saturday at the Event Center.
