MANKATO — Minnesota State men’s hockey fans were buzzing at Buffalo Wild Wings on Sunday, awaiting the NCAA Tournament pairings at the team’s watch party.
The MSU band performed at the restaurant and coach Mike Hastings and players were on hand, interacting with the fans. It was a scene that felt unimaginable a year ago at this time, when any player testing positive for COVID-19 was a threat to end MSU’s season.
“Being able to have that interaction at the events with fans … I just think it brings a unique appreciation back to what sporting events can do,” Hastings said.
The Mavericks got the No. 1 seed in the East Region at Albany, New York, with a first-round matchup against Harvard at 11 a.m. Thursday. Second-seeded North Dakota and third-seeded Notre Dame will play in the other East Region semifinal at Albany.
Given the chaos that took place in last night’s CCHA championship game, the pairings were a bit upstaged.
After Josh Groll appeared to score the game-winning goal against Bemidji State at 3:02 of overtime, the Mason Cup was presented to the Mavericks and many fans left the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
However, Groll’s goal was eventually disallowed and play resumed about an hour later. MSU’s Jack McNeely scored the game-winner soon after the restart.
Mike Smith, a longtime season-ticket holder, was at last night’s game and was one of those who left after the trophy presentation. However, Smith ended up avoiding the madness, as he went to bed before hearing that the result was in doubt.
“Everybody was leaving. Why wouldn’t you leave? You thought the game was over,” Smith said with a laugh. “We didn’t find out that it wasn’t over until I went online this morning … then we found out what happened.”
George Demers, who’s been going to MSU games since 1976, was one of the few fans that never left the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday.
Demers said he saw Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore approach CCHA commissioner Don Lucia and thought something seemed off, so he decided to wait.
“The security people told us to get out. We said, ‘The game is still going on,’” Demers said. “They wanted to sweep and get everything done.”
MSU band director Michael Thursby was listening to the post-game show on his way home from the game when an eerie feeling came over him.
He could tell there was growing confusion about the result of the game, so he decided to turn around and head back. By the time he got back, it was clear a restart was a strong possibility.
“I sent a message to the entire band — ‘this isn’t done yet, we’re playing more hockey. If anybody’s here or around, get back,’” Thursby said. “I think I had 40 or 50 students come back down and keep playing.”
Hastings smiled when asked if he’d had a chance to relax following last night’s events.
“No, not really,” he said.
Given the quick turnaround with a Thursday morning game, the Mavericks will have to put Saturday behind them and prepare for Harvard.
Hastings said MSU plans to practice Monday and Tuesday in Mankato and arrive in Albany on Tuesday night. The team will then have one practice in Albany before playing Thursday.
“Right now it’s about trying to get out there as quick as we can,” Hastings said. “Get practice in and then turn around and play that next day — early.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.