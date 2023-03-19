MANKATO — There was a massive roar at Buffalo Wild Wings and a small grin came across Mike Hastings' face when Minnesota State was announced on the NCAA men's hockey tournament selection show Sunday.
It's going to be a Minnesota party at the Fargo, North Dakota, regional, which will be great for everyone involved.
The Mavericks are the third seed in the West region, taking on No. 2 St. Cloud State at 4 p.m. Thursday at Scheels Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
No. 1 Minnesota will play No. 4 Canisius at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.
"I'm so excited. I think all Minnesota fans are excited, too," MSU captain Cade Borchardt said. "There's going to be a lot of fans from both teams, and I'm looking forward to it."
Added Hastings: "You look at what (the CCHA championship) was like ... just the energy in that building. I think for an athlete to have the opportunity to participate in something like that is an experience you'll remember forever, so we're looking forward to it."
The bracket was adjusted to get all three Minnesota teams in the same region. Minnesota, the No. 1 overall seed, would ideally be with the No. 8, 9 and 16 seeds in a perfect bracket.
Instead, the No. 6 overall Huskies and No. 11 overall Mavericks will be in the region, along with No. 16 Canisius. The changes were made to lessen travel and attract more fans.
"The selection committee has an unbelievably difficult job. I think it's thankless because you'll never get to a point where everybody is happy," Hastings said. "I just appreciate all those people stepping up and literally volunteering to be in the crosshairs of everybody else.
"I'm sure every one of those decisions was well thought out."
The Mavericks know all about the Huskies and Gophers.
MSU split a home-and-home series with Minnesota the first weekend of the season, falling 4-1 in Minneapolis and winning 3-2 at Mankato.
On Oct. 21-22, the Mavericks were swept at St. Cloud, falling 3-2 and 4-3. Both contests were tied in the third period.
St. Cloud State defeated Colorado College on Saturday to win the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament.
"I thought that was a really good series for both teams. We were right there all weekend," Borchardt said of MSU's series with the Huskies. "Unfortunately, we didn't come out with a win, but I thought we actually had a good weekend and there were a lot of things we took out of that.
"We've played them the last few years ... they've got a similar style to us. It'll be a fun weekend."
Hastings said the team plans to get on a bus to Fargo on Tuesday after practicing Monday and Tuesday at Mankato.
