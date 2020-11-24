The bad news keeps coming.
In a press release Tuesday, Minnesota State announced that the men’s hockey team has paused all team activities, including practice, due to positive COVID-19 test results within team personnel.
As part of the pause, MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman announced that this weekend’s upcoming home series with Bemidji State has also been postponed. The Mavericks and the Beavers were slated to play Friday and Saturday at Mankato.
The teams also canceled a game at Bemidji on Monday.
While the number of positives has not been specified, Buisman said that the nature of the team’s charter bus travel has caused most people on the bus to be considered close contacts by the Minnesota Department of Health.
“Based on the contact tracing, just about everybody that’s Tier 1 — coaches, staff and student-athletes — are either going to be in quarantine or isolation,” Buisman said. “We don’t have an adequate number of personnel to compete this weekend.”
According to Buisman, any player who tests positive must go into isolation for 10 days, per NCAA guidelines. Also, any player who is considered a close contact through contact tracing must go into quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts have to stay in quarantine longer to account for a possible incubation period.
Close contacts are deemed to be anyone who spends 15 minutes or more within six feet of an infected individual within 24 hours of a positive test.
While no decisions have been made on the team’s Dec. 4-5 series at Michigan Tech, given the length of time the NCAA requires for quarantine and isolation, it seems unlikely the series will go off as scheduled.
“We’re going to have a significant number of personnel that are going to be offline though Dec. 5, Dec. 6, in that range,” Buisman said. “It appears as though we’ll have to look beyond this weekend to see if there’s a chance to adjust the timing of that Michigan Tech series, in terms of what we did with Bemidji State moving that to a Sunday, Monday.
“It’s possible that the impact of quarantine and isolation will extend even beyond the games that we’ve currently announced.”
From a hockey standpoint, there’s no doubt that this was a tough blow, as MSU turned in a dominant performance in its season-opening 5-0 win over Bemidji State.
After a hectic travel day Monday, coach Mike Hastings said there have been plenty of emotions as the team tries to deal with the disappointing news.
“You don’t know what emotion they’re experiencing daily,” Hastings said. “I think a really big piece in this is making sure the lines of communication are open so that we can find out how they are really doing.”
While in-person team activities are paused, that doesn’t mean the Mavericks will stop working. Hastings said he’s currently giving the players some time to digest the news, but within the next day, virtual team activities will begin, as there is still plenty that can get done.
Despite that, there’s no substitution for real practice, and depending on how long the pause lasts, it’s going to take the players some time to get back to where they were from a conditioning standpoint.
“To be able to come back, practice two days ... and be at the level we were at, that’s not going to happen,” Hastings said. “We get back and we can practice for a week, I feel comfortable playing after that.”
