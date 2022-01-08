MANKATO — After scoring three times in the first 9:30 of Friday’s game, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team failed to score in the opening period Saturday night.
Things went much different in the second period.
“I thought we had a really good first period tonight. ... Their goaltender was really good early, and they defended with a bit of an edge,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I’m just really glad the guys didn’t get frustrated with it, and they stuck with it.”
MSU scored six times in the middle frame, including four in a stretch of 2:26 en route to a 7-0 CCHA victory over Ferris State in front of 4,032 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 7-1.
“It was just tweaking little things like getting guys to the front of the net,” MSU’s Zach Krajnik said. “In the locker room in between (periods), it was pretty positive. We knew what we were capable of.”
The scoring barrage started just 13 seconds into the second, when Julian Napravnik found himself alone in front and beat Ferris goaltender Logan Stein high.
At 1:38, Sam Morton made it 2-0, and Josh Groll scored the third goal just 12 seconds later. Krajnik completed the wild stretch with his first collegiate goal at 2:39.
“We did a better job of forechecking once we got a puck in an area where we can get after it with our toes pointed toward their end,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of the second period.
Krajnik, who scored twice, finished with four points on the weekend. Like many of MSU’s freshmen, he’s been in and out of the lineup, having played in 13 of MSU’s 24 games.
“Once you get that opportunity, you just have to take it and not look back, because you only get so many of those as a freshman,” Krajnik said. “You’ve got to make them count.”
Added Hastings: “It was great to see him get his first one because I think he’s been playing good hockey for us. For him to have a weekend where he gets four points, hopefully he’s going to enjoy that feeling and it’ll give him some confidence.”
Napravnik scored his second of the game on the power play at 11:06 of the second period, and Nathan Smith made it 6-0 at 14:42.
Fifth-year senior Jack McNeely made a fantastic individual play to set up Smith’s goal, stickhandling through two defenders before sliding a back-door feed.
McNeely led the Mavericks at plus-4 in the game and continues to be an anchor for the MSU defensive corps.
“He’s been a leader for us from Day 1,” Hastings said. “I think that young man can play at the next level ... he’s very valuable to our team — incredibly valuable. We’re going to miss Jack McNeely.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 44-17. Dryden McKay made 17 saves to record his eighth shutout of the season and the 32nd of his career.
The Mavericks (20-4, 14-2 in CCHA) travel to Marquette, Michigan, next weekend for a CCHA series with Northern Michigan.
