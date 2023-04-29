By Chad Courrier
It was getting late Saturday, and Jalen Sample was still celebrating with family and friends in Minneapolis.
He had just agreed to a free-agent contract with the Washington Commanders, taking another step in a lifelong journey.
“This is the best day of my life,” he said. “It was a long day of waiting and hoping, and I’m kind of speechless right now, to be honest. I’m just glad to get an opportunity.”
Sample, the former Minnesota State receiver, had been hoping to get drafted this weekend, but that didn’t happen. He and his agent had some predraft conversations with Washington, but he hadn’t heard anything recently.
When the draft was over, his agent took calls from Minnesota, Houston and Green Bay, but Sample chose the Commanders.
“They were always at the top of my list,” he said. “I think their roster is a better fit for me.”
Sample played in 42 games in his four seasons, making 114 receptions for 1,898 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a junior, Sample made 64 receptions for 1,064 yards, becoming the seventh player in program history to record 1,000 yards receiving in a season. He had 100 or more yards receiving in six games.
Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said he remembers how North Dakota State tried to recruit Sample late in the process, but Sample honored his commitment to the Mavericks, who now have a wide receiver history in the NFL with Adam Thielen and Shane Zylstra already playing professionally.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Sample played in four games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury.
“All you can really ask for is to get a shot,” Hoffner said. “It’s unfortunate the way his career ended at Minnesota State, but he did a lot of great things when he was here.”
Sample, who graduated with a master’s degree in sports management in December, took part in a Pro Day at the University of Minnesota, showing NFL scouts that he was fully healed.
“It’s hard not to think (that an injury) will cost you a chance,” he said. “When you work for something for so long, you just want an opportunity. I did what I had to do with rehab, and now I have to show the coaches what I can do.”
Sample said he will fly to Washington next week to take a physical, sign his contract and take part in rookie minicamp. He’ll long remember getting that call from an NFL team offering a chance to purse his dream of professional football.
“It was pretty cool. Everyone went crazy and was screaming,” he said. “We’re going to celebrate tonight, then it’s time to get back to work.”
