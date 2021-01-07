MANKATO — The coronavirus pandemic has touched the Minnesota State men's hockey team yet again.
In a press release Thursday, the WCHA announced MSU's home series against Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday has been postponed due to recent COVID-19 testing results within Michigan Tech's program.
Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.
The change comes at a time where MSU was hoping to finally get into a rhythm, after a first half of schedule disruptions that may have cost MSU five games, depending on how you look at it.
"You hate seeing the disappointment in your guys' eyes ... as a coach you don't want to be in that spot," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "You want to kind of take that disappointment away from them."
Hastings said he is trying to schedule replacement games this weekend, but at this point, there has been "no progress" on that front. If the team is unable to find games, Hastings said there will be a team meeting to discuss how to handle another weekend without games after having a normal week of practice.
If the team is unable to find games, the mental toll will be difficult, but the physical toll will also be hard. Hastings referenced how the Mavericks have not been where they need to be from a conditioning standpoint due to a lack of back-to-backs, and said the only way to get to a good place is by actually playing consecutive games.
"You've seen our last two Friday-Saturdays ... you beat Bemidji 5-4, and the next night's a 1-1 push. I thought we played very well at Northern (Michigan) on Saturday, and the next night was a little different," Hastings said. "You can't replicate that. You've got to go through it."
