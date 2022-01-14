MARQUETTE, MICH. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has been almost perfect over a nine-game winning streak that started in November, outscoring opponents 35-6 during the stretch.
High-powered Northern Michigan scored three times in the second period alone Friday night, delivering the Mavericks a 4-2 defeat to snap the streak at the Berry Events Center.
“We went to sleep for a little bit in the second period,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “I didn’t think we respected the game the way we needed to with our puck protection.”
Julian Napravnik got MSU on the board with a power-play goal at 18:10 of the first period, and the Mavericks started the second with a full two-minute power play.
“It was a decent period in the first,” Hastings said. “I thought we did enough to have a lead.”
However, Northern went to work after getting the kill, scoring three times between 8:13 and 18:02 of the second. Andre Ghantous and A.J. Vanderbeck each scored off breakaways, and Vanderbeck’s look was created on a turnover.
“The game is a game that’s about mistakes. Can you capitalize on the other team’s and can you survive the ones that you make?” Hastings said.
The Mavericks responded with a strong third period, and Connor Gregga cut the Wildcats’ lead to 3-2 at 9:07.
MSU had a great chance to tie when Josh Groll slid a back-door feed to Ryan Sandelin, but Northern goaltender Rico DiMatteo made a great save.
The Wildcats secured the victory with an empty-net goal with 3.4 seconds remaining.
“We had a few things go in a poor direction in a short period of time,” Hastings said. “I don’t fault our effort in the third period at all. I just thought we got a little sloppy with the puck. ...
“You learn from the ones that hurt. Tonight hurts.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-18. Dryden McKay made 14 saves for the Mavericks.
Zach Krajnik, Jake Livingstone, Brendan Furry and Nathan Smith had assists for MSU.
The Mavericks (20-5, 14-3 in CCHA) finish their series with the Wildcats at 5:37 p.m. Saturday.
