MANKATO -- There are 19 seniors on the Minnesota State football team, 10 of which were set to graduate in December after playing their final season.
But now, that plan will have to change and student-athletes will have to decide if they want to skip their final season of eligibility and graduate, come back for a possible spring season or take a year off and play again a year from now.
"This is all so fresh that it's hard to know what these young men will want to do," Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner said. "I think a lot of them want to get some exposure, want to compete, want to win."
On Thursday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's board of directors cancelled all fall competitions and championships and has suspended all athletic competition through Dec. 31. The Northern Sun cited health and safety concerns for its coaches and athletes, as well as difficulty meeting NCAA and state requirements for testing and quarantining, to successfully complete any seasons.
"To see the faces of the coaches and players receiving this news, it's devastating," Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. "We wanted to find a way for our coaches to coach and our student-athletes to play, but in the end, we couldn't find a path forward."
On July 26, the Northern Sun announced it would delay the fall season until Sept. 1, but last week, the NCAA cancelled all fall national championships.
"The league's initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities," Northern Sun commissioner Erin Lind said in a press release. "In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow."
The Northern Sun said it will explore opportunities for the fall sports to be played in the spring, but those sports would not hold any championship events, nationally or within the conference.
"Every opportunity for our players to extend their careers or have an opportunity to compete and showcase their talents, I'm all for it," Hoffner said.
Buisman said there would be challenges to hosting fall sports in the spring, which already has a full calendar, but university officials should be obligated to try to work out the details.
"We have to be up to that challenge," Buisman said. "When you see the disappointment of our student-athletes, we have to find a way to make it work."
Thursday's announcement also affects the winter sports, which would normally have a few competitions before the start of the second semester. Winter sports athletes will be allowed eight hours of individual workouts starting Aug. 24, the first day of classes. If all goes well, team practice begins on Nov. 27, with games after Jan. 1.
"In the back of my mind, and talking with coaches in our league and coaches around the nation, we knew this was coming," Minnesota State men's basketball coach Matt Margenthaler said. "The players have been prepared for this, and we'll try to make the best of a bad situation."
In June, the Northern Sun unveiled a plan for a 22-game basketball schedule, with practice starting in Oct. 15 and the first games on Nov. 13, to meet an NCAA mandate to shorten the season. Margenthaler said that as of now, there will still be 22 games, against conference opponents only, but the season will be shortened.
When practices begin on Nov. 27, most of Minnesota State's students will have gone home for the Thanksgiving holiday and won't return until after New Year's Day, giving the winter athletes a chance to stay together and limit outside contact.
"We're going to be in our own little bubble," Margenthaler said. "We've already talked to our players, and when students come back to campus (next week), we need to stay with our team and that's it. It's going to be hard for college students to do, but we need to hold ourselves accountable. It's a different world for the guys."
Tuesday's decision by the Northern Sun has no bearing on the Minnesota State men's and women's hockey team, as they both play in the WCHA. Any disruptions to the hockey season could be announced later.
