The Minnesota State men’s hockey team created a lot of great scoring chances Friday night.
The Mavericks just couldn’t solve Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila.
Pietila made 35 saves, as the Huskies topped MSU 2-0 in front of 4,716 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“He’s just never out of place. He’s calm back there,” MSU captain Cade Borchardt said. “He’s what drives their team, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to find a way to get it past him. It’s not going to get any easier.”
MSU entered the night with 49 CCHA points — two ahead of the Huskies — and could’ve clinched the CCHA regular-season championship outright with a regulation victory. The MacNaughton Cup will be decided Saturday night, with the Huskies now having a one-point lead.
Both teams can clinch the title outright with a regulation win, while Tech will clinch with an overtime/shootout win. The teams would share the title if MSU wins in overtime or a shootout.
“We’ve got to win a home game tomorrow to win a championship,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “That’s what’s in front of us.”
The Mavericks and Huskies entered the game tied for second in Division I in goals allowed per game at 2.09, so it came as no surprise that space and goals were hard to come by.
The teams played a scoreless and physical first period, with Tech getting the better of play early and MSU controlling the second half.
The Mavericks were the better team in the second period, outshooting the Huskies 14-7, but Pietila was always up to the task.
He denied Ondrej Pavel on a breakaway with his right pad early in the period, and stopped Borchardt with his blocker on another breakaway late in the frame.
MSU had plenty of looks from the slot, but they either missed the net or were stopped by Pietila, who didn’t surrender many rebounds.
“We’re going to have to be a little bit better in front of (Pietila) tomorrow,” Hastings said. “We need to make sure he doesn’t see it, and then just cash in on a couple of the opportunities.”
Tech’s Kyle Kukkonen scored the game’s first goal at 3:43 of the third, and Logan Pietila secured the win with an empty-net goal at 18:26.
Blake Pietila made a great stick save on Andy Carroll from point-blank range as MSU was trying to tie it down the stretch.
Shots on goal favored MSU 35-25. Keenan Rancier made 23 saves.
The Mavericks (20-12-1, 15-9-1 in CCHA) will finish their series with the Huskies at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
“I’ll take the opportunities we had tonight,” Hastings said. “Learn from it, move on and turn the page in a hurry.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.