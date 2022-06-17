MINNEAPOLIS — It was a script we've seen several times in these playoffs for the Mankato West baseball team.
However, the Scarlets couldn't quite finish the deal this time.
Despite coming back from a three-run deficit to tie the score at 3, West fell 4-3 in eight innings to Benilde-St. Margaret's in the Class AAA championship game Friday at Target Field.
"We've been in this spot a lot this year, and we were very confident," West's Tanner Shumski said. "If you give us that chance again, we'll come out on top, but it just didn't go our way."
The Red Knights' Sam Monk hit a one-out, walk-off single off the left-field fence to score the winning run from first in the eighth. Scarlets' left fielder Ryan Haley made a fantastic effort on the play, nearly making the catch and crashing into the wall. The ball bounced back into left field away from Haley, allowing Tomas Lee to easily score from first.
Benilde-St. Margaret's got a run in the second and two in the third to get the early lead, but West wasn't fazed.
In the section playoffs, West had two improbable come-from-behind wins over New Prague. The Scarlets also trailed Alexandria 2-0 in the state semifinals before coming back to win 3-2.
In the fifth inning, Riley Bersaw got on after a dropped third strike to lead off the inning, and Jace Liebl advanced him to third with a single to right. Luke Johnson scored Bersaw with a groundout, and Haley plated a run with a safety squeeze later in the inning.
Louis Magers started the West sixth with a single, and eventually came around to score on a passed ball, tying the game at 3. The Scarlets had runners on second and third later in the frame, but were unable to take the lead.
"We were not worried when we were down," West coach Scott Pick said. "We (never) felt out of it at any time."
While West was making its comeback, sophomore Wilson Magers was keeping the Red Knights off the board on the mound. Wilson Magers, who came on in relief of Bersaw, allowed just the winning run over 3 1/3 innings. His first three innings of the outing were each perfect.
"He came out and put us on his back," Shumski said of Wilson Magers. "You couldn't have asked for a better performance from him."
After the first two batters made outs in the West eighth, the Scarlets rallied, eventually loading the bases. Johnson ripped a line drive to center field that seemed like it might drop, but Benilde-St. Margaret's Easton Breyfogle made a diving catch.
It wasn't the way West's special senior class hoped it would finish, but they still made sure to take in the full Target Field experience.
Several of the seniors were on the West football team that won a state championship in fall at U.S. Bank Stadium, so it's been quite the year.
"This is crazy," West senior Zander Dittbenner said. "Standing out in centerfield, I was looking out at the stands, it was so loud. I'm grateful to be here. We're grateful that all this happened to us. ...
"This is now an expectation for Mankato West baseball."
