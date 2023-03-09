ST. PETER — The Section 2AAA girls basketball championship game between St. Peter and Marshall was postponed by weather Thursday and will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Gustavus Adolphus.
St. Peter (21-6), the No. 3 seed, and No. 4 Marshall (20-9) played three times, with the Saints winning two close games. On Feb. 25, St. Peter defeated Marshall 52-48 in the Big South Conference championship game at St. Peter.
The winner of Friday's game advances to the Class AAA tournament, which begins Wednesday at the University of Minnesota's Maturi Pavilion.
The Section 2A boys games will be played tonight as scheduled at St. Peter and Arlington.
In the South Subsection, United South Central takes on Martin County West at 6 p.m. at St. Peter, followed by Mankato Loyola against Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey at 7:45 p.m.
In the North Subsection, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's plays Cedar Mountain at 6 p.m. at Arlington, with BOLD playing Lester Prairie at 7:45 p.m.
The Section 2AA boys tournament will also play as scheduled. In the South Subsection at Mankato East, Maple River plays Blue Earth Area at 6 p.m., followed by Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial vs. Waseca at 7:45 p.m.
The North Subsection games will be played at New Prague, with Norwood Young America facing Glencoe-Silver Lake at 6 p.m., and Minnesota Valley Lutheran playing Belle Plaine at 7:45 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.