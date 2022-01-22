MANKATO — A Hockey Day Minnesota snowstorm wasn't necessarily what Minnesota State men's coach Mike Hastings was hoping for.
Poor weather usually helps underdogs, and sure enough, the snow came and continued to fall the entire game.
"The coach in me didn't (want it to snow), but the hockey guy did," Hastings said with a laugh. "There's so many levels of entertainment that were going on today, I think it was fitting."
David Silye recorded the Mavericks' fifth hat trick of the season, as MSU celebrated Hockey Day with a 7-1 win over St. Thomas on Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 5-1 Thursday at Mendota Heights.
Snow accumulation significantly impacted the game throughout, despite frequent extended stoppages to clear the ice with a shoveling brigade.
The wind Saturday wasn't as strong as it was for Friday night's game between Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West boys game, so the snow cover was fairly even throughout the sheet. Despite that, passing and stick handling were difficult, and it was clear both teams made adjustments due to the conditions.
"We talked to the guys about trying to keep the puck in front of them because there were times it would just stop," Hastings said with a laugh. "We tried to do it in blocks of five (minutes) because that's when we knew the shovels were coming out."
Added Silye: "(The snow) really made it special. ... As challenging as it was, I don't think I'd change it."
Dozens of volunteers on skates worked to keep the ice clear throughout the game, and the snow seemed to pick up as the night went on.
"The guys were talking on the bench ... the shovelers were starting to get gassed. They were tired, you could see it," Hastings said. "The guys were appreciative of the work that was going on."
Silye got MSU on the board at 8:53 of the first, and then made it 2-0 at 11:08, a lead MSU would take into the first intermission.
St. Thomas failed to get a shot on goal in the first period, but just like in Thursday's game, their first shot beat MSU goaltender Dryden McKay, with the goal coming at 1:52 of the second.
The Mavericks scored three times between 10:42-14:00 of the second, with Julian Napravnik, Sam Morton and Nathan Smith each scoring.
Ryan Sandelin got a goal 17 seconds into the third period, and Silye completed his hat trick at 8:39.
Two of Silye's three goals came off rebounds, and his third also came very close to the crease. MSU's other four goals were all scored from below the hash marks, with deflections and weird bounces being themes on several of them.
"Their goalie and our goalie, they were telling their teammates 'I can't see it,'" Hastings said. "They were talking about the difficulty they were having finding the puck. (Getting pucks to the net) was something that we talked about, and I thought the guys were rewarded for it."
Cade Borchardt, Brendan Furry and Jack McNeely each finished with two assists for MSU. Napravnik had a goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-7. Dryden McKay made five saves to get his 23rd victory of the season. Backup goaltender Keenan Rancier made one save in relief.
The Mavericks (23-5, 17-3 in CCHA) will host Arizona State in a nonconference series on Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
