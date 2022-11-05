MANKATO — It seems safe to say that St. Thomas is probably tired of seeing David Silye.
He scored a hat trick against the Tommies on Hockey Day Minnesota last season, and also got a pair of goals Friday night in Game 1 of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s current series with the Tommies.
“Just seems to be one of those teams where the puck keeps bouncing right for me,” Silye said with a smile.
Silye delivered an encore Saturday, tallying a natural first-period hat trick, as the Mavericks got a 4-3 CCHA victory over the Tommies in front of 5,094 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. MSU won Game 1 of the series 7-2 Friday.
It may or may not have been the first natural hat trick of Silye’s career.
“My dad holds on to one when I was really young, but I don’t remember it,” Silye said with a laugh. “The first one that I remember for sure, so that was special.”
It was a long and chaotic first period.
The Tommies got on the board first when Jake Braccini beat MSU goaltender Alex Tracy with a low shot at 4:07, but Silye answered with his first of the night just over two minutes later at 6:31.
After Braccini took the Tommies’ first of two five-minute majors in the period for boarding at 6:50, Silye got his second of the night with a high snipe over the shoulder of UST goalie Ethan Roberts at 11:18.
MSU forward Sam Morton was injured on the boarding play and didn’t return. Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said he hoped to know more on the extent of the injury Monday.
Silye completed the hat trick with a power-play goal at 16:56 after UST’s second major of the period. Luc Wilson fired a pass to Brendan Furry, who then slid a no-look feed to Silye for an easy tap-in.
“They threw the hats off and coach was behind a little bit. I didn’t know he had three, should’ve understood that,” Hastings said with a laugh. “He’s playing in all situations for us … top-six minutes.”
Just seconds later at 17:12, MSU’s Ryan Sandelin was given a major and game misconduct for cross-checking in a scrum that happened after the whistle. Sandelin, as well as the Tommies’ Ethan Gauer, took coincidental minors for roughing on the play.
St. Thomas then scored at 18:15 to make it 3-2. Hastings replaced Tracy with Keenan Rancier after the goal.
“(Tracy) is somebody who’s a competitor, so he’s probably not real happy with his coach at this time, because he wants to stay in and continue to battle,” Hastings said. “I thought at that time, there was a little exhale when the second one went in. I thought it was time to shake the tree a little bit.”
It appeared the Tommies had tied it seconds after the goaltending change, but the goal was disallowed for offsides after a lengthy review. In total, there ended up being seven replay reviews in the game.
The Mavericks took a 3-2 lead into the intermission after a first period that took about 55 minutes. It was a busy intermission after the injury and misconduct.
“From our side, it was more trying to come up with a plan on who the two power-play units were going to be, who’s going to end up killing some penalties for us that maybe hadn’t before,” Hastings said. “When you lose Morton and (Sandelin) at that time, that’s two guys off your first power-play unit.”
After a scoreless second period, MSU’s Lucas Sowder added a key insurance goal to make it 4-2 just 58 seconds into the third.
The Tommies scored again at 11:57 of third and pressured some down the stretch, but MSU was able to hang on.
Wilson and Furry each finished with two assists.
Shots on goal favored MSU 30-18.
The Mavericks (7-3, 4-0 in CCHA) will host Northern Michigan in a CCHA series Nov. 18-19.
“That was a hard-fought win,” Hastings said. “It’s hard to sweep, so we feel fortunate.”
Kevin Dudley
