Goals figured to be hard to come by, and they were.
With the Minnesota State men’s hockey team allowing only 1.37 goals per game and Michigan Tech surrendering 2.07, two of the best defensive teams in the country were sharing the same ice.
“They have good sticks, they get their bumps in when they can,” MSU forward Nathan Smith said of the Huskies. “They definitely don’t make it easy to play against them down low ... they just kind of squeeze you off.”
Smith delivered the overtime winner in a hard-fought CCHA game, as the Mavericks downed the Huskies 2-1 Friday night at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.
“It’s the same old, same old when you play a team that’s as accomplished as they are,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “You better be prepared when you get into games like this to understand that it’s going to be a play here, or a play there, offensively or defensively, that’s going to make a difference.”
Tech got on the board first at 17:05 of the first period, when Logan Pietila scored a short-handed goal. The Huskies’ power play entered the weekend ranked fifth in the country at 90.2%.
The Mavericks responded quickly in the second, when Ryan Sandelin turned a Tech turnover into a goal just 16 seconds into the period.
Despite the Mavericks applying strong pressure in the second half of the game, that score would hold into overtime.
Julian Napravnik had a few nice scoring chances, but Tech goalie Blake Pietila was always up to the task, including an incredible stick save on a Napravnik shot that was headed to the top half of the net.
The Mavericks also got a critical save from their goaltender.
With less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, Dryden McKay stopped Tech’s leading scorer, Brian Halonen, on a clean breakaway.
“He hadn’t had a ton of action, so for him to be on his toes and make the save, I think that was very indicative of his preparation,” Hastings said.
In overtime, Hastings started with Smith and Napravnik and Akito Hirose and they never left the ice.
After quickly gaining possession, Smith, Napravnik and Hirose cycled the puck before Smith got free in the slot and ripped home the game winner. Both Napravnik and Hirose were credited with assists.
For Smith, college hockey’s 3-on-3 overtime takes him back to his native Florida.
“It’s open ice. I grew up playing roller hockey, and that was 4-on-4,” Smith said. “I’m completely used to playing that, and I’m really comfortable in doing so.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 30-16. McKay made 15 saves.
The Mavericks (13-4, 9-2 in CCHA) finish their series with Michigan Tech at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
