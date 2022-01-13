Coming from the Tampa, Florida area, Nathan Smith didn’t know if playing in the Olympics was realistic.
He didn’t start playing ice hockey until he was 11, something that, combined with where he lived, put him a little behind the curve.
However, when the NHL pulled out of the 2022 Olympic Games, and it was time to choose from the remainder of the United States’ talent pool, there wasn’t any questioning Smith’s credentials.
“It’s always been a dream ... growing up in Florida, I just never really kind of expected the day to come,” Smith said. “Now that the day is here, it’s kind of hard to wrap my head around.”
Smith was named to the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team on Thursday. He’ll join Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings, who will be an assistant coach, at Beijing, China, next month.
“Sometimes it’s maybe not terrible to not know what’s stacked against you,” Hastings said. “He might have started late, but I tell you what, there aren’t too many players in the country I’d rather have on my team.”
After playing great in the NCAA Tournament last season, the Winnipeg Jets wanted to sign Smith into their organization last spring. However, Smith opted to return to MSU for a third season, a decision that worked out great.
He currently leads Division I with 33 points (13-20—33) in 22 games and is considered to be one of the frontrunners for the Hobey Baker award.
In his career, Smith has 85 points in 85 games (31-54—85), which is good for 29th on MSU’s career scoring list. He was a third-round draft pick of the Jets in 2018.
“I think he’s playing at an elite level right now,” Hastings said. “One thing that USA Hockey has built itself on is just opportunity. It used to be where are the hockey hotbeds? Michigan, Boston, Minnesota. Where are they now? California, Colorado, Florida, different areas, nontraditional hockey areas ... I don’t think USA Hockey cares where you come from.”
When Smith returned from the holiday break, he said Hastings indicated being part of the team could be a possibility, but it became real when he got an official invite from Team USA general manager John Vanbiesbrouck.
“I got the call from John ... I almost didn’t know what to say to him,” Smith said. “I couldn’t stop smiling.
“I called my dad, and he was also speechless and didn’t know what to say to me either ... I called Mom and she started crying a little bit.”
Smith will leave Mankato on Jan. 31 and head to California for some training with the team prior to the Games. He’ll be with MSU through its series against Arizona State on Jan. 28-29.
Smith will return no later than Feb. 23, but he could be back earlier depending on how the team performs.
MSU isn’t scheduled to play the weekend of Feb. 11-12, so Smith will likely miss four games. The Mavericks play at Bowling Green on Feb. 4-5 and host Bemidji State on Feb. 18-19.
Smith doesn’t want to step away from MSU or his teammates with his team currently ranked No. 1 in the country, but he’ll represent his school from Beijing, and hopes for a deep run at the Games.
“I know some guys who I’ve played with ... I’ve played against a lot of the other guys as well,” Smith said. “Just knowing how they play and what they bring to the table, obviously our expectations are to go and win gold.”
The Beijing Games go from Feb. 4-20, with the men’s hockey competition slated to take place between Feb. 9-20.
Team USA is scheduled to play preliminary-round games Feb. 10, 12 and 13.
