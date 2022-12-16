Prior to this week’s two-game men’s hockey series between Minnesota State and Bemidji State in Mankato, some were wondering: Which Mavericks’ team was going to show up?
The one that just swept the top team in the CCHA last weekend in Bowling Green? Or the one that went 0-3-1 in the previous four games?
After getting swept by the Beavers — 3-2 in overtime on Thursday and then 4-1 on Friday — it seems the Bowling Green series is looking more like the outlier.
While Friday’s game against BSU could have gone either way, Saturday’s game was a definite victory for the Beavers. MSU outshot the visitors at Mayo Health System Event Center by a 2-1 margin (32-16), but the Mavericks are struggling to put the puck in the net.
“We just need to keep working, keep trying to put people in front of the net, keep trying to create opportunities,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said matter of factly. “It’s not like the players aren’t trying, they’re working hard, we just have to keep at it.”
You have to go back to the 2006-07 season to find the last time MSU was swept in back-to-back series at home. This year the Mavericks lost to Ferris State 2-1 and 3-2 on Dec. 2-3 and then returned home Thursday and Friday to suffer the sweep at the hands of Bemidji.
It appeared as if the Mavericks were in good shape to rebound early on Friday as they controlled the entire first period. Unfortunately for MSU fans, Bemidji State scored the only goal in the final minute of the frame when the puck popped out in front of MSU goaltender Alex Tracy. Bemidji’s Jakub Lewandowski picked it up at the edge of the right circle and buried it into the upper-left corner.
“(Bemidji) had one scoring opportunity in that period and they capitalized,” Hastings said. “We couldn’t convert on ours.”
MSU ended up with a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal for the session.
It looked like MSU finally got on the scoreboard with a power-play goal about three minutes into the second period. The Mavericks worked the puck around the front of the net before Akito Hirose snapped a pass from the left circle to the right where freshman forward Christian Fitzgerald one-timed it past BSU netminder Mattias Sholl.
The goal was nullified, however, after a booth review showed MSU was offside on the play.
The Mavericks made the penalty hurt for real a few seconds later. MSU’s Steve Bellini fed a pass over to Ondrej Pavel inside the left circle who slapped it past Sholl top shelf to tie the game at 1 at the 4:54 mark.
It didn’t take long for BSU to regain the lead. With both teams picking up the pace, the Beavers’ Jere Vaisanen found himself alone with the puck inside the left circle. He rifled a shot that Tracy stopped initially but the puck trickled down into the net for a 2-1 Bemidji edge at 10:40.
The Beavers began to control play after the score and the period ended with BSU holding a 2-1 lead. MSU still held a slight 16-14 shot advantage.
BSU continued to dictate the action in the third. Just 2:57 into the period, the Beavers’ Jackson Jutting took a pass down low in the slot and angled it into the net for a 3-1 lead.
MSU finally regained the momentum for the final 12 minutes of the game, peppering Sholl with numerous close-in shots. But the attempts were either off target or stopped by Sholl before they could go in.
BSU finally sealed the win with just two minutes left with an empty-net goal from Adam Flammang. Sholl ended up stopping 31 of 32 shots for the victory.
Hastings said he told his team after the game to just go home and enjoy the holidays.
“They need to spend time with their loved ones,” he said. “We’ll come back after the break and get after it again.”
With the win Bemidji improves to 9-5-4 overall and 7-2-3 in the CCHA. The Mavericks drop to 10-9-1 and 7-6-1.
The Mavericks are off until Jan. 6 when they begin a two-game series at Northern Michigan.
